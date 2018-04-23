Risk factors for, and prevalence of, sleep apnoea in cardiac rehabilitation facilities in Germany

Aim To determine the prevalence of, and the risk factors for, sleep apnoea in cardiac rehabilitation (CR) facilities in Germany. Methods 1152 patients presenting for CR were screened for sleep-disordered breathing with 2-channel polygraphy (ApneaLink; ResMed). Parameters recorded included the apnoea-hypopnoea index (AHI), number of desaturations per hour of recording (ODI), mean and minimum nocturnal oxygen saturation and number of snoring episodes. Patients rated subjective sleep quality on a scale from 1 (poor) to 10 (best) and completed the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). Results Clinically significant sleep apnoea (AHI 15/h) was documented in 33% of patients. Mean AHI was 1416/h (range 0-106/h). Sleep apnoea was defined as being of moderate severity in 18% of patients (AHI 15-29/h) and severe in 15% (AHI 30/h). There were small, but statistically significant, differences in ESS score and subjective sleep quality between patients with and without sleep apnoea. Logistic regression model analysis identified the following as

Aim To determine the prevalence of, and the risk factors for, sleep apnoea in cardiac rehabilitation (CR) facilities in Germany. Methods 1152 patients presenting for CR were screened for sleep-disordered breathing with 2-channel polygraphy (ApneaLink; ResMed). Parameters recorded included the apnoea-hypopnoea index (AHI), number of desaturations per hour of recording (ODI), mean and minimum nocturnal oxygen saturation and number of snoring episodes. Patients rated subjective sleep quality on a scale from 1 (poor) to 10 (best) and completed the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). Results Clinically significant sleep apnoea (AHI 15/h) was documented in 33% of patients. Mean AHI was 1416/h (range 0-106/h). Sleep apnoea was defined as being of moderate severity in 18% of patients (AHI 15-29/h) and severe in 15% (AHI 30/h). There were small, but statistically significant, differences in ESS score and subjective sleep quality between patients with and without sleep apnoea. Logistic regression model analysis identified the following as risk factors for sleep apnoea in CR patients: age (per 10 years) (odds ratio (OR) 1.51; p<0.001), body mass index (per 5 units) (OR 1.31; p=0.001), male gender (OR 2.19; p<0.001), type 2 diabetes mellitus (OR 1.45; p=0.040), haemoglobin level (OR 0.91; p=0.012) and witnessed apnoeas (OR 1.99; p<0.001). Conclusions The findings of this study indicate that more than one-third of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation in Germany have sleep apnoea, with one-third having moderate-to-severe SDB that requires further evaluation or intervention. Inclusion of sleep apnoea screening as part of cardiac rehabilitation appears to be appropriate.

…