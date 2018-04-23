Risk factors for, and prevalence of, sleep apnoea in cardiac rehabilitation facilities in Germany

Erik Skobel, Wolfram Kamke, Gerd Bönner, Bernd Alt, Hans-Christian Purucker, Bernhard Schwaab, Hans-Peter Einwang, Klaus Schröder, Eike Langheim, Heinz Völler, Alexandra Brandenburg, Andrea Graml, Holger Woehrle, Stefan Krüger
- Aim To determine the prevalence of, and the risk factors for, sleep apnoea in cardiac rehabilitation (CR) facilities in Germany.
Methods 1152 patients presenting for CR were screened for sleep-disordered breathing with 2-channel polygraphy (ApneaLink; ResMed). Parameters recorded included the apnoea-hypopnoea index (AHI), number of desaturations per hour of recording (ODI), mean and minimum nocturnal oxygen saturation and number of snoring episodes. Patients rated subjective sleep quality on a scale from 1 (poor) to 10 (best) and completed the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS).
Conclusions The findings of this study indicate that more than one-third of patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation in Germany have sleep apnoea, with one-third having moderate-to-severe SDB that requires further evaluation or intervention. Inclusion of sleep apnoea screening as part of cardiac rehabilitation appears to be appropriate.…
