Sexual aggression victimization and perpetration among female and male university students in Poland

  This study examined the prevalence of victimization and perpetration of sexual aggression since age 15 in a convenience sample of 565 Polish university students (356 females). The prevalence of sexual aggression was investigated for both males and females from the perspectives of both victims and perpetrators in relation to three coercive strategies, three different victim–perpetrator relationships, and four types of sexual acts. We also examined the extent to which alcohol was consumed in the context of sexually aggressive incidents. The overall self-reported victimization rate was 34.3% for females and 28.4% for males. The overall perpetration rate was 11.7% for males and 6.5% for females. The gender difference was significant only for perpetration. Prevalence rates of both victimization and perpetration were higher for people known to each other than for strangers. In the majority of victimization and perpetration incidents, alcohol was consumed by one or both parties involved. The findings are discussed in relation to the international evidence and the need for tailored risk prevention and reduction programs.

Metadaten
Author:Paulina TomaszewskaORCiDGND, Barbara KrahéORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404807
Parent Title (English):Journal of interpersonal violence
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (399)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/23
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/23
Tag:Poland; alcohol; perpetration; sexual aggression; victimization
Pagenumber:24
Source:Journal of Interpersonal Violence 33 (2018) 4, S. 571–594 DOI: 10.1177/0886260515609583
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

