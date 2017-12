Faktor Mensch

A crisis situation is a state of upheaval. It can be understood as an opportunity, a challenge or in the sense of a SCHUMPETER’SCHEN "creative destruction" as a starting point for significant changes and new development possibilities. The crisis of the 1970s and 1980s, by its uniqueness, is an outstanding economic research subject. For the Western European states, it was not only years of a problematic social and economic situation after the exceptionally long boon period in the 1950s and 1960s. It was also a significant and accelerated change. The simultaneity of these changes, the temporal coincidence of economic and structural problems as well as the extremely critical situation in the Western European labour markets formed a multiple crisis situation. Their effects were more far-reaching than could be imagined by their contemporaries. There were not only changes in the (economic) political macro structure of many economies. Also, significant influences were observed on the micro level. Market-oriented companies had to adjust to

A crisis situation is a state of upheaval. It can be understood as an opportunity, a challenge or in the sense of a SCHUMPETER’SCHEN "creative destruction" as a starting point for significant changes and new development possibilities. The crisis of the 1970s and 1980s, by its uniqueness, is an outstanding economic research subject. For the Western European states, it was not only years of a problematic social and economic situation after the exceptionally long boon period in the 1950s and 1960s. It was also a significant and accelerated change. The simultaneity of these changes, the temporal coincidence of economic and structural problems as well as the extremely critical situation in the Western European labour markets formed a multiple crisis situation. Their effects were more far-reaching than could be imagined by their contemporaries. There were not only changes in the (economic) political macro structure of many economies. Also, significant influences were observed on the micro level. Market-oriented companies had to adjust to the new situation. This thesis demonstrates that comprehensive organizational changes and a strategic repositioning, particularly the more effective use and development of company-internal personnel resources helped companies to overcome the crisis of the 1970s and 1980s better and more sustainably. In contrast to the previous scientific literature, this dissertation does not focus only on the economic perspective, but examines the hypothesis based on several company case studies. Three major companies of the Western European electrical industry are selected. This study provides a further building block for the economic historical approach to the 1970s and 1980s and makes an important contribution to the updating of the company history of the three companies. The electrical sector has so far received little attention yet, so secondary sources of the three companies are scarce. For this reason, archive documents form as primary sources the foundation of the case studies. With the help of numerous documents of the company's business, such as data on personnel and accounting, minutes of meetings of the employees' representatives, the supervisory board or the board of directors, as well as internal strategy papers statistics, not only the initially hypothesis is investigated but also several question complexes. The study examines how the companies - the employees, the management levels and the supervisory boards - were reacting to the crisis and which conclusions were drawn from it. It is questioned whether a stronger resource orientation really offered a new strategy perspective and if there was more emphasis on human and social resources. This study examines whether investments in these resources were made to overcome the crisis and how these helped to sustainably secure the company's success.

