Introducing a Finite State Machine for processing Collatz Sequences

  • The present work will introduce a Finite State Machine (FSM) that processes any Collatz Sequence; further, we will endeavor to investigate its behavior in relationship to transformations of a special infinite input. Moreover, we will prove that the machine’s word transformation is equivalent to the standard Collatz number transformation and subsequently discuss the possibilities for use of this approach at solving similar problems. The benefit of this approach is that the investigation of the word transformation performed by the Finite State Machine is less complicated than the traditional number-theoretical transformation.

Metadaten
Author:Eldar SultanowORCiD, Denis Volkov, Sean Cox
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404738
Document Type:Preprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/12/08
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/12/08
Tag:Collatz Conjecture; Double Colored Edges; Graph; State Machine
Edition:2nd version
Pagenumber:17
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
MSC Classification:11-XX NUMBER THEORY
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Sondersammlungen / Introducing a Finite State Machine for processing Collatz Sequences / Second version
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Prior version of the Paper

