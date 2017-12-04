Investigating role of the essential GTPase - AtRsgA in the assembly of the small ribosomal subunit in Arabidopsis thaliana chloroplast

Plastid protein biosynthesis occurs on bacterial-type 70S ribosomes consisting of a large (50S) and a small (30S) subunit. However, since many steps of ribosome biogenesis are not thermodynamically favorable at biological conditions, it requires many assembly factors. One group of assembly factors, circularly permuted GTPases, was implicated in 30S subunit maturation in E. coli, by a protein RsgA. RsgA orthologues are present in bacteria and plastid-containing species and in silico analysis revealed presence of a RsgA-like protein in Arabidopsis thaliana. To functionally characterize the Arabidopsis orthologue, two AtRsgA T-DNA insertion lines were analyzed in this study. The exon line (rsgA-e) led to embryo lethality, while the intron line (rsgA-i) caused severe dwarf, pale green phenotype. Further investigation of rsgA-i mutant line revealed defects in chloroplast biogenesis which led to increased number of chloroplasts, decreased chloroplast size, decreased air space between mesophyll cells and smaller shoot apical meristems, which

Plastid protein biosynthesis occurs on bacterial-type 70S ribosomes consisting of a large (50S) and a small (30S) subunit. However, since many steps of ribosome biogenesis are not thermodynamically favorable at biological conditions, it requires many assembly factors. One group of assembly factors, circularly permuted GTPases, was implicated in 30S subunit maturation in E. coli, by a protein RsgA. RsgA orthologues are present in bacteria and plastid-containing species and in silico analysis revealed presence of a RsgA-like protein in Arabidopsis thaliana. To functionally characterize the Arabidopsis orthologue, two AtRsgA T-DNA insertion lines were analyzed in this study. The exon line (rsgA-e) led to embryo lethality, while the intron line (rsgA-i) caused severe dwarf, pale green phenotype. Further investigation of rsgA-i mutant line revealed defects in chloroplast biogenesis which led to increased number of chloroplasts, decreased chloroplast size, decreased air space between mesophyll cells and smaller shoot apical meristems, which showed unusual proplastid accumulation. Moreover, rsgA-i plants showed reduction in chlorophyll A and B content, decreased electron transport rate and photosynthetic efficiency. Further analyses revealed that the protein is involved in chloroplast 30S subunit maturation. Interestingly, we observed that while chloroplast-targeted and chloroplast-encoded proteins are generally downregulated in the mutant, a contrasting upregulation of the corresponding transcripts is observed, indicating an elaborate compensatory mechanism. To conclude, the study presented here reveals a ribosome assembly factor and a compensatory mechanism activated during impaired chloroplast function.

