Deciphering evolutionary histories of Southeast Asian Ungulates

During the course of millions of years, evolutionary forces have shaped the current distribution of species and their genetic variability, by influencing their phylogeny, adaptability and probability of survival. Southeast Asia is an extraordinary biodiverse region, where past climate events have resulted in dramatic changes in land availability and distribution of vegetation, resulting likewise in periodic connections between isolated islands and the mainland. These events have influenced the way species are distributed throughout this region but, more importantly, they influenced the genesis of genetic diversity. Despite the observation that a shared paleo-history resulted in very diverse species phylogeographic patterns, the mechanisms behind these patterns are still poorly understood. In this thesis, I investigated and contrasted the phylogeography of three groups of ungulate species distributed within South and Southeast Asia, aiming to understand what mechanisms have shaped speciation and geographical distribution of genetic variability. For that purpose, I analysed the mitogenomes of historical samples, in order to account for populations from the entire range of species distributions – including populations that no longer exist. This thesis is organized in three manuscripts, which correspond to the three investigated groups: red muntjacs, Rusa deer and Asian rhinoceros. Red muntjacs are a widely distributed species and occur in very different habitats. We found evidence for gene-flow among populations of different islands, indicative of their ability to utilize the available land corridors. However, we described also the existence of at least two dispersal barriers that created population differentiation within this group; one isolated Sundaic and Mainland populations and the second separated individuals from Sri Lanka. Second, the two Rusa species investigated here revealed another consequence of the historical land connections. While the two species were monophyletic, we found evidence of hybridisation in Java, facilitated by the expansion of the widespread sambar, Rusa unicolor. Consequently, I found that all the individuals of Javan deer, R. timorensis which were transported to the east of Sundaland by humans, to be of hybrid descent. In the last manuscript, we were able to include samples from the extinct mainland populations of both Sumatran and Javan rhinoceros. The results revealed a much higher genetic diversity of the historical populations than ever reported for the contemporaneous survivors. Their evolutionary histories revealed a close relationship to climatic events of the Pleistocene but, more importantly, point out the vast extent of genetic erosion within these two endangered species. The specific phylogeographic history of the species showed some common patters of genetic differentiation that could be directly linked to the climatic and geological changes on the Sunda Shelf during the Pleistocene. However, by contrasting these results I discussed that the same geological events did not always result in similar histories. One obvious example was the different permeability of the land corridors of Sundaland, as the ability of each species to utilize this newly available land was directly related to their specific ecological requirements. Taken together, these results have an important contribution to the general understanding of evolution in this biodiversity hotspot and the main drivers shaping the distribution of genetic diversity, but could also have important consequences for taxonomy and conservation of the three investigated groups.

