Seidenbasierte anorganische Funktionsmaterialien

Two different hybrid materials (HM) were successfully synthesized by the sol-gel-method. The first HM is based on titania and Bombyx mori silk and will be denoted as TS. The second HM is TPS and also contains titania but a lower amount of silk and additionally poly(ethylene oxide) (PEO). Furthermore some of the HM were immerse in aqueous hydrogen tetrachloroaurate solutions to deposit gold nanoparticles (AuNP) on the surface of the HM. All materials are monoliths with diameters of up to ca. 4.5 cm. Analysis via electron microscopy, energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, and X-ray powder diffraction shows that the HM are based on 5 nm titania nanoparticles (TNP) – mainly anatase with a minor fraction of brookite - and AuNPs on the order of 7-18 nm. Addition of PEO to the reaction mixture enables pore size tuning which were analyzed by nitrogen sorption and mercury intrusion porosimetry measurements. These observations correlate with the results from elemental and thermogravimetric analysis which show a lower

Two different hybrid materials (HM) were successfully synthesized by the sol-gel-method. The first HM is based on titania and Bombyx mori silk and will be denoted as TS. The second HM is TPS and also contains titania but a lower amount of silk and additionally poly(ethylene oxide) (PEO). Furthermore some of the HM were immerse in aqueous hydrogen tetrachloroaurate solutions to deposit gold nanoparticles (AuNP) on the surface of the HM. All materials are monoliths with diameters of up to ca. 4.5 cm. Analysis via electron microscopy, energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, and X-ray powder diffraction shows that the HM are based on 5 nm titania nanoparticles (TNP) – mainly anatase with a minor fraction of brookite - and AuNPs on the order of 7-18 nm. Addition of PEO to the reaction mixture enables pore size tuning which were analyzed by nitrogen sorption and mercury intrusion porosimetry measurements. These observations correlate with the results from elemental and thermogravimetric analysis which show a lower amount of organic components in TPS than in TS HM. In both HM the amount of organic components used for the synthesis are the same. Therefore we suppose that PEO is washed out of the material during the synthesis which yield to a higher surface area and a lower amount of organic components. A further chapter of the thesis describes the variation of different synthesis parameter like amount of silk or PEO or the composition of the titania precursor solution. The results show that it is impossible to create a HM of about 4.5 cm without silk. Furthermore the amount of PEO influences the size of the HM whereas the composition of the titania precursor solution has a large effect on the synthesis of such HM. Furthermore both HM were tested for their photocatalytic activities for water splitting and methylene blue (MB) degradation. Water splitting experiments using a sun simulator show that the new hybrid materials are effective water splitting catalysts and produce up to 30 mmol of hydrogen per 24 h. The amount of produced hydrogen is dependent on the HM (TPS_Au or TS_Au), the amount of AuNP, the addition of ethanol as sacrificial reagent or the light source. Studies of MB degradation show initially just an adsorption and not a degradation of MB. After the addition of hydrogen peroxide, there is an almost complete degradation of MB within 8 h. Both HM show a good photocatalytic activity for MB degradation compared with results from the literature.

…