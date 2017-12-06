Numerical analysis of thermal, hydraulic and mechanical processes in the near- and far-field of underground coal gasification reactors
Numerische Analyse von thermalen, hydraulischen und mechanischen Prozessen im Nah- und Fernfeld von Untertage-Kohlevergasungs-Reaktoren
- Underground coal gasification (UCG) has the potential to increase worldwide coal reserves by developing coal resources, currently not economically extractable by conventional mining methods. For that purpose, coal is combusted in situ to produce a high-calorific synthesis gas with different end-use options, including electricity generation as well as production of fuels and chemical feedstock. Apart from the high economic potentials, UCG may induce site‐specific environmental impacts, including ground surface subsidence and pollutant migration of UCG by-products into shallow freshwater aquifers. Sustainable and efficient UCG operation requires a thorough understanding of the coupled thermal, hydraulic and mechanical processes, occurring in the UCG reactor vicinity. The development and infrastructure costs of UCG trials are very high; therefore, numerical simulations of coupled processes in UCG are essential for the assessment of potential environmental impacts. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to assess UCG-inducedUnderground coal gasification (UCG) has the potential to increase worldwide coal reserves by developing coal resources, currently not economically extractable by conventional mining methods. For that purpose, coal is combusted in situ to produce a high-calorific synthesis gas with different end-use options, including electricity generation as well as production of fuels and chemical feedstock. Apart from the high economic potentials, UCG may induce site‐specific environmental impacts, including ground surface subsidence and pollutant migration of UCG by-products into shallow freshwater aquifers. Sustainable and efficient UCG operation requires a thorough understanding of the coupled thermal, hydraulic and mechanical processes, occurring in the UCG reactor vicinity. The development and infrastructure costs of UCG trials are very high; therefore, numerical simulations of coupled processes in UCG are essential for the assessment of potential environmental impacts. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to assess UCG-induced permeability changes, potential hydraulic short circuit formation and non-isothermal multiphase fluid flow dynamics by means of coupled numerical simulations. Simulation results on permeability changes in the UCG reactor vicinity demonstrate that temperature-dependent thermo-mechanical parameters have to be considered in near-field assessments, only. Hence, far-field simulations do not become inaccurate, but benefit from increased computational efficiency when thermo-mechanical parameters are maintained constant. Simulations on potential hydraulic short circuit formation between single UCG reactors at regional-scale emphasize that geologic faults may induce hydraulic connections, and thus compromise efficient UCG operation. In this context, the steam jacket surrounding high-temperature UCG reactors plays a vital role in avoiding UCG by-products escaping into freshwater aquifers and in minimizing energy consumption by formation fluid evaporation. A steam jacket emerges in the close reactor vicinity due to phase transition of formation water and is a non-isothermal flow phenomenon. Considering this complex multiphase flow behavior, an innovative conceptual modeling approach, validated against field data, enables the quantification and prediction of UCG reactor water balances. The findings of this doctoral thesis provide an important basis for integration of thermo-hydro-mechanical simulations in UCG, required for the assessment and mitigation of its potential environmental impacts as well as optimization of its efficiency.…
- Die Untertagevergasung von Kohle (UTV) ermöglicht die Erschließung konventionell nicht förderbarer Kohleressourcen und bietet dadurch Potenzial zur Erhöhung der weltweiten Kohlereserven. Bei der in-situ Kohleumwandlung entsteht ein hochkalorisches Synthesegas, das elektrifiziert oder zur Gewinnung chemischer Rohstoffe und synthetischer Kraftstoffe eingesetzt werden kann. Neben den wirtschaftlichen Möglichkeiten, bestehen jedoch auch standort-spezifische Umweltgefährdungspotentiale durch Subsidenz und Schadstoffmigration von UTV-Rückständen in nutzbare Grundwasserleiter. Eine nachhaltige und effiziente UTV erfordert ein umfangreiches Verständnis der thermisch, hydraulisch und mechanisch gekoppelten Prozesse im UTV-Reaktornahbereich. Aufgrund der hohen Investitionskosten von UTV-Pilotanlagen, sind numerische Simulationen gekoppelter Prozesse von entscheidender Bedeutung für die Bewertung möglicher UTV-Umweltauswirkungen. Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit wird die UTV-induzierte Permeabilitätsveränderung, Erzeugung möglicherDie Untertagevergasung von Kohle (UTV) ermöglicht die Erschließung konventionell nicht förderbarer Kohleressourcen und bietet dadurch Potenzial zur Erhöhung der weltweiten Kohlereserven. Bei der in-situ Kohleumwandlung entsteht ein hochkalorisches Synthesegas, das elektrifiziert oder zur Gewinnung chemischer Rohstoffe und synthetischer Kraftstoffe eingesetzt werden kann. Neben den wirtschaftlichen Möglichkeiten, bestehen jedoch auch standort-spezifische Umweltgefährdungspotentiale durch Subsidenz und Schadstoffmigration von UTV-Rückständen in nutzbare Grundwasserleiter. Eine nachhaltige und effiziente UTV erfordert ein umfangreiches Verständnis der thermisch, hydraulisch und mechanisch gekoppelten Prozesse im UTV-Reaktornahbereich. Aufgrund der hohen Investitionskosten von UTV-Pilotanlagen, sind numerische Simulationen gekoppelter Prozesse von entscheidender Bedeutung für die Bewertung möglicher UTV-Umweltauswirkungen. Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit wird die UTV-induzierte Permeabilitätsveränderung, Erzeugung möglicher hydraulischer Kurzschlüsse benachbarter Reaktoren und Dynamik nicht-isothermer Multiphasenflüsse mit gekoppelten Simulationen analysiert. Die Simulationsergebnisse zeigen, dass eine Implementierung temperaturabhängiger thermo-mechanischer Gesteinsparameter nur für Untersuchungen von Permeabilitäts-änderungen im Reaktornachbereich notwendig ist. Die Ergebnisse erlauben somit eine recheneffiziente Realisierung von komplexen thermo-mechanisch gekoppelten Simulations-studien regionalskaliger Modelle mit konstanten Gesteinsparametern, bei nahezu gleichbleibender Ergebnisgenauigkeit, die zur Bewertung von UTV-Umweltgefährdungs-potenzialen beitragen. Simulationen zur Ausbildung hydraulischer Kurzschlüsse zwischen einzelnen UTV-Reaktoren auf regionaler Skala, verdeutlichen die Relevanz von geologischen Störungen an einem UTV-Standort, da diese durch Reaktivierung hydraulische Verbindungen induzieren und somit einen effizienten und nachhaltigen UTV-Betrieb negativ beeinträchtigen können. In diesem Zusammenhang kommt der Ausbildung einer Wasserdampfphase, der sogenannte „steam jacket“, im Hochtemperaturnahbereich von UTV-Reaktoren, als potenzielle Barriere zur Vermeidung von UTV-Schadstoffaustritten und zur potenziellen Minimierung von Energieverlusten eine entscheidende Bedeutung zu. Diese steam jackets entstehen durch evaporiertes Formationswasser und sind komplexe nicht-isotherme Multiphasenfluss-Phänomene. Für ein verbessertes Prozessverständnis dieser Multiphasenflüsse, wurde ein neuartiges Modellkonzept entwickelt, welches, validiert gegen Feldversuchsdaten, erstmals sowohl eine Quantifizierung als auch Prognose von Wasserflussraten in und aus einem UTV-Reaktor erlaubt. Die Ergebnisse der vorgelegten Doktorarbeit bilden eine wichtige Grundlage für eine erfolgreiche Integration gekoppelter thermo-hydro-mechanischer Simulationen in weiterführende Studien. Vor dem Hintergrund hoher UTV-Umweltgefährdungspotentiale, können diese zur verbesserten Bewertung und Minderung von UTV-Umweltauswirkungen beitragen, sowie die UTV-Effizienz nachhaltig optimieren.…
|Author:
|Christopher OttoORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404625
|Advisor:
|Michael Kühn, Thomas Kempka
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/11/27
|Release Date:
|2017/12/06
|Tag:
|Untertage-Kohlevergasung; nichtisothermer Mehrphasenfluss; numerische Simulation; thermo-mechanische Modellierung
non-isothermal multiphase flow; numerical simulation; thermo-mechanical modeling; underground coal gasification
|Pagenumber:
|XII, 115
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International