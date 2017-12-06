Numerical analysis of thermal, hydraulic and mechanical processes in the near- and far-field of underground coal gasification reactors

Underground coal gasification (UCG) has the potential to increase worldwide coal reserves by developing coal resources, currently not economically extractable by conventional mining methods. For that purpose, coal is combusted in situ to produce a high-calorific synthesis gas with different end-use options, including electricity generation as well as production of fuels and chemical feedstock. Apart from the high economic potentials, UCG may induce site‐specific environmental impacts, including ground surface subsidence and pollutant migration of UCG by-products into shallow freshwater aquifers. Sustainable and efficient UCG operation requires a thorough understanding of the coupled thermal, hydraulic and mechanical processes, occurring in the UCG reactor vicinity. The development and infrastructure costs of UCG trials are very high; therefore, numerical simulations of coupled processes in UCG are essential for the assessment of potential environmental impacts. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to assess UCG-induced

Underground coal gasification (UCG) has the potential to increase worldwide coal reserves by developing coal resources, currently not economically extractable by conventional mining methods. For that purpose, coal is combusted in situ to produce a high-calorific synthesis gas with different end-use options, including electricity generation as well as production of fuels and chemical feedstock. Apart from the high economic potentials, UCG may induce site‐specific environmental impacts, including ground surface subsidence and pollutant migration of UCG by-products into shallow freshwater aquifers. Sustainable and efficient UCG operation requires a thorough understanding of the coupled thermal, hydraulic and mechanical processes, occurring in the UCG reactor vicinity. The development and infrastructure costs of UCG trials are very high; therefore, numerical simulations of coupled processes in UCG are essential for the assessment of potential environmental impacts. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to assess UCG-induced permeability changes, potential hydraulic short circuit formation and non-isothermal multiphase fluid flow dynamics by means of coupled numerical simulations. Simulation results on permeability changes in the UCG reactor vicinity demonstrate that temperature-dependent thermo-mechanical parameters have to be considered in near-field assessments, only. Hence, far-field simulations do not become inaccurate, but benefit from increased computational efficiency when thermo-mechanical parameters are maintained constant. Simulations on potential hydraulic short circuit formation between single UCG reactors at regional-scale emphasize that geologic faults may induce hydraulic connections, and thus compromise efficient UCG operation. In this context, the steam jacket surrounding high-temperature UCG reactors plays a vital role in avoiding UCG by-products escaping into freshwater aquifers and in minimizing energy consumption by formation fluid evaporation. A steam jacket emerges in the close reactor vicinity due to phase transition of formation water and is a non-isothermal flow phenomenon. Considering this complex multiphase flow behavior, an innovative conceptual modeling approach, validated against field data, enables the quantification and prediction of UCG reactor water balances. The findings of this doctoral thesis provide an important basis for integration of thermo-hydro-mechanical simulations in UCG, required for the assessment and mitigation of its potential environmental impacts as well as optimization of its efficiency.

…