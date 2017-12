Lehrkräfte als Diagnostikerinnen und Diagnostiker

The cumulative doctoral thesis focusses on elementary school teachers and their role as diagnosticians. Two diagnostic challenges that teachers in elementary schools typically have to manage are investigated: judging task difficulty and identifying children with a particular need for language support. The present thesis consists of three empirical articles that are embedded in a framing text which at first outlines theoretical backgrounds and empirical findings and then elaborates on teachers’ diagnostic skills and on the accuracy of teachers’ judgments. Furthermore, the application of standardized tests is characterized as an important element of teachers’ field of work. Additionally, central aspects of language diagnostics in elementary schools are illustrated. The first article (Hoffmann & Böhme, 2014b) investigates the accuracy of elementary school teachers’ difficulty judgments of German language and mathematics tasks. The article furthermore addresses the question of what factors are correlated with the over- and

The cumulative doctoral thesis focusses on elementary school teachers and their role as diagnosticians. Two diagnostic challenges that teachers in elementary schools typically have to manage are investigated: judging task difficulty and identifying children with a particular need for language support. The present thesis consists of three empirical articles that are embedded in a framing text which at first outlines theoretical backgrounds and empirical findings and then elaborates on teachers’ diagnostic skills and on the accuracy of teachers’ judgments. Furthermore, the application of standardized tests is characterized as an important element of teachers’ field of work. Additionally, central aspects of language diagnostics in elementary schools are illustrated. The first article (Hoffmann & Böhme, 2014b) investigates the accuracy of elementary school teachers’ difficulty judgments of German language and mathematics tasks. The article furthermore addresses the question of what factors are correlated with the over- and underestimation of task difficulty. The second article (Hoffmann & Böhme, 2017) examines whether the classification accuracy of decisions on the need for language support covaries with the use of specific diagnostic information sources. The article puts a special focus on effects of the administration of particular diagnostic instruments (e. g., tests). The third article (Hoffmann, Böhme & Stanat, 2017) finally addresses the question what diagnostic instruments are currently used in elementary schools throughout Germany to identify a need for language support and whether these instruments (for example) match test theoretical quality criteria. Finally, the central results of the three articles are summarized and reflected in an overall discussion that outlines methodical strengths and weaknesses of each study as well as implications for future research and practical implications for schools.

