Kill one or kill them all?

  • Research indicates individual pathways towards school attacks and inconsistent offender profiles. Thus, several authors have classified offenders according to mental disorders, motives, or number/kinds of victims. We assumed differences between single and multiple victim offenders (intending to kill one or more than one victim). In qualitative and quantitative analyses of data from qualitative content analyses of case files on seven school attacks in Germany, we found differences between the offender groups in seriousness, patterns, characteristics, and classes of leaking (announcements of offences), offence-related behaviour, and offence characteristics. There were only minor differences in risk factors. Our research thus adds to the understanding of school attacks and leaking. Differences between offender groups require consideration in the planning of effective preventive approaches.

Author:Rebecca BondüORCiDGND, Herbert Scheithauer
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404559
Parent Title (English):European Journal of Criminology
Subtitle (English):differences between single and multiple victim school attacks
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (397)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/20
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/20
Tag:leaking; risk factor; school attacks; victim; warning sign
Pagenumber:23
Source:European Journal of Criminology 12 (2015) 3, S. 277–299 DOI: 10.1177/1477370814525904
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

