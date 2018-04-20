Schließen

John Birks

  • We describe the career of John Birks as a pioneering scientist who has, over a career spanning five decades, transformed palaeoecology from a largely descriptive to a rigorous quantitative science relevant to contemporary questions in ecology and environmental change. We review his influence on students and colleagues not only at Cambridge and Bergen Universities, his places of primary employment, but also on individuals and research groups in Europe and North America. We also introduce the collection of papers that we have assembled in his honour. The papers are written by his former students and close colleagues and span many of the areas of palaeoecology to which John himself has made major contributions. These include the relationship between ecology and palaeoecology, late-glacial and Holocene palaeoecology, ecological succession, climate change and vegetation history, the role of palaeoecological techniques in reconstructing and understanding the impact of human activity on terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems and numericalWe describe the career of John Birks as a pioneering scientist who has, over a career spanning five decades, transformed palaeoecology from a largely descriptive to a rigorous quantitative science relevant to contemporary questions in ecology and environmental change. We review his influence on students and colleagues not only at Cambridge and Bergen Universities, his places of primary employment, but also on individuals and research groups in Europe and North America. We also introduce the collection of papers that we have assembled in his honour. The papers are written by his former students and close colleagues and span many of the areas of palaeoecology to which John himself has made major contributions. These include the relationship between ecology and palaeoecology, late-glacial and Holocene palaeoecology, ecological succession, climate change and vegetation history, the role of palaeoecological techniques in reconstructing and understanding the impact of human activity on terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems and numerical analysis of multivariate palaeoecological data.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Richard W. Battarbee, Henry Lamb, Keith Bennett, Mary Edwards, Anne E. Bjune, Peter E. Kaland, Björn E. Berglund, André F. Lotter, Heikki Seppä, Kathy J. Willis, Ulrike HerzschuhORCiD, Hilary H. Birks
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404544
Parent Title (English):The Holocene
Subtitle (English):pioneer in quantitative palaeoecology
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (420)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/20
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/20
Tag:Holocene; climate change; ecosystem history; late-glacial; numerical data analysis; palaeoecology; palaeolimnology
Pagenumber:14
Source:The Holocene 25 (2015) 1, S. 3–16 DOI: 10.1177/0959683614556390
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

