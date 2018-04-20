How being an optimist makes a difference
- This longitudinal study of N = 1,566 adolescents investigated the protective role of optimism in adjustment to parental separation, focusing on two salient challenges faced by adolescents, namely academic achievement and self-esteem. Based on latent change models, the results indicated associations between parental separation and short-term declines in academic achievement as well as short-term and longer term declines in self-esteem. Although optimism in general showed positive associations with academic achievement and self-esteem, its role as a protective factor proved to be particularly important for academic achievement in adjustment following parental separation.
|Author:
|Julia TetznerORCiDGND, Michael Becker
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404537
|Parent Title (English):
|Social Psychological and Personality Science
|Subtitle (English):
|the protective role of optimism in adolescents’ adjustment to parental separation
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (396)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/04/20
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/04/20
|Tag:
|academic achievement; longitudinal study; optimism; parental separation; self-esteem
|Pagenumber:
|9
|Source:
|Social Psychological and Personality Science 6 (2015) 3, S. 325-333 DOI: 10.1177/1948550614559605
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Sage
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle