Explaining the use of performance information by public managers
- This article examines the use of performance information by public managers. It reviews literature on the impact of attitudes and social norm and puts forward a psychological-cognitive model based on the theory of planned behavior. The article finds support for this model emphasizing that performance data use is a goal-directed, reasoned action. Another critical result is that managers who consciously intend to use performance data also make sure that the data in their division are of good quality which, in turn, fosters information use. These findings indicate thatin addition to organizational routinescognitive factors are promising starting points for interventions to foster managers' data use. The article is based on survey data from German cities.
