Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibition with linagliptin and effects on hyperglycaemia and albuminuria in patients with type 2 diabetes and renal dysfunction

- Efficacy, Safety & Modification of Albuminuria in Type 2 Diabetes Subjects with Renal Disease with LINAgliptin (MARLINA-T2D), a multicentre, multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, phase 3b clinical trial, aims to further define the potential renal effects of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibition beyond glycaemic control. A total of 350 eligible individuals with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes and evidence of renal disease are planned to be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either linagliptin 5mg or placebo in addition to their stable glucose-lowering background therapy for 24weeks. Two predefined main endpoints will be tested in a hierarchical manner: (1) change from baseline in glycated haemoglobin and (2) time-weighted average of percentage change from baseline in urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio. Both endpoints are sufficiently powered to test for superiority versus placebo after 24weeks with =0.05. MARLINA-T2D is the first of its class to prospectively explore both the glucose- andEfficacy, Safety & Modification of Albuminuria in Type 2 Diabetes Subjects with Renal Disease with LINAgliptin (MARLINA-T2D), a multicentre, multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, phase 3b clinical trial, aims to further define the potential renal effects of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibition beyond glycaemic control. A total of 350 eligible individuals with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes and evidence of renal disease are planned to be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either linagliptin 5mg or placebo in addition to their stable glucose-lowering background therapy for 24weeks. Two predefined main endpoints will be tested in a hierarchical manner: (1) change from baseline in glycated haemoglobin and (2) time-weighted average of percentage change from baseline in urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio. Both endpoints are sufficiently powered to test for superiority versus placebo after 24weeks with =0.05. MARLINA-T2D is the first of its class to prospectively explore both the glucose- and albuminuria-lowering potential of a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor in patients with type 2 diabetes and evidence of renal disease.…
|Per-Henrik Groop, Mark E. Cooper, Vlado Perkovic, Kumar Sharma, Guntram Schernthaner, Masakazu Haneda, Berthold HocherGND, Maud Gordat, Jessica Cescutti, Hans-Juergen Woerle, Maximilian von Eynatten
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404460
|Diabetes & vascular disease research
|Rationale and design of the MARLINA–T2D TM trial
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (419)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/04/17
|2015
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/04/17
|Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibition; albuminuria; chronic kidney disease; glycaemic control; linagliptin; type 2 diabetes
|8
|Diabetes & Vascular Disease Research 12 (2015) Nr. 6, S. 455–462 DOI: 10.1177/1479164115579002
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Sage
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle