Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibition with linagliptin and effects on hyperglycaemia and albuminuria in patients with type 2 diabetes and renal dysfunction

  Efficacy, Safety & Modification of Albuminuria in Type 2 Diabetes Subjects with Renal Disease with LINAgliptin (MARLINA-T2D), a multicentre, multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, phase 3b clinical trial, aims to further define the potential renal effects of dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibition beyond glycaemic control. A total of 350 eligible individuals with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes and evidence of renal disease are planned to be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either linagliptin 5mg or placebo in addition to their stable glucose-lowering background therapy for 24weeks. Two predefined main endpoints will be tested in a hierarchical manner: (1) change from baseline in glycated haemoglobin and (2) time-weighted average of percentage change from baseline in urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio. Both endpoints are sufficiently powered to test for superiority versus placebo after 24weeks with =0.05. MARLINA-T2D is the first of its class to prospectively explore both the glucose- and albuminuria-lowering potential of a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor in patients with type 2 diabetes and evidence of renal disease.

Author:Per-Henrik Groop, Mark E. Cooper, Vlado Perkovic, Kumar Sharma, Guntram Schernthaner, Masakazu Haneda, Berthold HocherGND, Maud Gordat, Jessica Cescutti, Hans-Juergen Woerle, Maximilian von Eynatten
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404460
Parent Title (English):Diabetes & vascular disease research
Subtitle (English):Rationale and design of the MARLINA–T2D TM trial
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (419)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/17
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/17
Tag:Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibition; albuminuria; chronic kidney disease; glycaemic control; linagliptin; type 2 diabetes
Pagenumber:8
Source:Diabetes & Vascular Disease Research 12 (2015) Nr. 6, S. 455–462 DOI: 10.1177/1479164115579002
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

