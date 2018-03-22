Arbeitslosigkeit in Südosteuropa im Kontext der EU-Integration
Unemployment in South East Europe in the context of EU Integration
- Diese Arbeit besteht aus drei Aufsätzen. Der erste Aufsatz („Die Arbeitsmarktpolitik in Südosteuropa: Von der Transformation bis zur EU-Integration“) erörtert die wirtschaftlichen und politischen Rahmenbedingungen in Südosteuropa und die damit einhergehenden Entwicklungen auf den jeweiligen Arbeitsmärkten seit 1991. Im Fokus steht dabei der Einfluss der Arbeitslosigkeit (als systemunabhängiges Problem) auf den EU-Integrationsprozess in den jugoslawischen Nachfolgestaaten und Albanien. Welchen Einfluss haben der qualifikatorische und regionale Mismatch auf die Arbeitslosigkeit in Kroatien? Um diese Frage zu beantworten, wird im zweiten Kapitel dieser Arbeit („Arbeitslosigkeit im Transformationsprozess: Qualifikatorischer und regionaler Mismatch in Kroatien“) der Mismatch sowohl statisch mit Mismatch-Indikatoren als auch dynamisch im Rahmen der Matching-Funktion erörtert. Unter Anwendung von Paneldaten für neun Berufsgruppen und 21 Regionen im Zeitraum zwischen Januar 2004 und Juni 2015 wird in diesem Kapitel mithilfeDiese Arbeit besteht aus drei Aufsätzen. Der erste Aufsatz („Die Arbeitsmarktpolitik in Südosteuropa: Von der Transformation bis zur EU-Integration“) erörtert die wirtschaftlichen und politischen Rahmenbedingungen in Südosteuropa und die damit einhergehenden Entwicklungen auf den jeweiligen Arbeitsmärkten seit 1991. Im Fokus steht dabei der Einfluss der Arbeitslosigkeit (als systemunabhängiges Problem) auf den EU-Integrationsprozess in den jugoslawischen Nachfolgestaaten und Albanien. Welchen Einfluss haben der qualifikatorische und regionale Mismatch auf die Arbeitslosigkeit in Kroatien? Um diese Frage zu beantworten, wird im zweiten Kapitel dieser Arbeit („Arbeitslosigkeit im Transformationsprozess: Qualifikatorischer und regionaler Mismatch in Kroatien“) der Mismatch sowohl statisch mit Mismatch-Indikatoren als auch dynamisch im Rahmen der Matching-Funktion erörtert. Unter Anwendung von Paneldaten für neun Berufsgruppen und 21 Regionen im Zeitraum zwischen Januar 2004 und Juni 2015 wird in diesem Kapitel mithilfe von Fixed-Effects-Modellen dieser Einfluss geschätzt. Führt die Anpassung der Arbeitslosenversicherungsgesetze an die EU-Standards zu einer Verbesserung der Arbeitsmarktergebnisse in den Staaten Südosteuropas? Mit Hilfe von Paneldaten für den Zeitraum 1996–2014 wird für fünf südosteuropäische Staaten (Albanien, Kroatien, Mazedonien, Montenegro und Serbien) dieser Einfluss im Rahmen eines Differenz-in-Differenzen-Modells im dritten Aufsatz („Unvollständige Integration: Eine Differenz-in-Differenzen-Analyse der südosteuropäischen Arbeitsmärkte“) geschätzt.…
- This dissertation consists of three essays. The first essay („Labor Market Policy in South East Europe: From transition to EU Integration“) discusses the economic and political developments in South East Europe since 1991, which have had a strong impact on the labor markets in the region. The analysis of the effect of unemployment (as a system-independent phenomenon) on the EU integration process of the post-Yugoslav countries (without Slovenia) and Albania is in the focus of this chapter of the dissertation. What is the impact of mismatch between labor demand and labor supply on the unemployment rate in Croatia? In order to answer this question, the second essay („Unemployment in Transition: Qualification and Regional Mismatch in Croatia“) focuses on the mismatch in Croatia, which is analyzed statically by using mismatch indicators as well as dynamically within the matching function framework. The matching function is estimated by using panel data for nine occupational groups and 21 regions in the period between January 2004This dissertation consists of three essays. The first essay („Labor Market Policy in South East Europe: From transition to EU Integration“) discusses the economic and political developments in South East Europe since 1991, which have had a strong impact on the labor markets in the region. The analysis of the effect of unemployment (as a system-independent phenomenon) on the EU integration process of the post-Yugoslav countries (without Slovenia) and Albania is in the focus of this chapter of the dissertation. What is the impact of mismatch between labor demand and labor supply on the unemployment rate in Croatia? In order to answer this question, the second essay („Unemployment in Transition: Qualification and Regional Mismatch in Croatia“) focuses on the mismatch in Croatia, which is analyzed statically by using mismatch indicators as well as dynamically within the matching function framework. The matching function is estimated by using panel data for nine occupational groups and 21 regions in the period between January 2004 and June 2015. Does the introduction of a new unemployment benefit legislation according to EU standards lead to an improvement of labor market outcomes in South East Europe? In order to answer this question panel data for the period 1996–2014 for five Southeast European countries are being used in the third essay of the dissertation („Incomplete Integration: A Difference in Differences Analysis of the South East European Labor Markets“).…
|Author:
|Stefan PavleskiORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404287
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-421-0
|ISSN:
|2196-8691 (print)
|ISSN:
|2196-9302 (online)
|Parent Title (English):
|Potsdam Economic Studies
|Subtitle (German):
|Arbeitsmarktpolitik, Mismatch und Institutionen
|Subtitle (English):
|Labor market policy, Mismatch and Institutions
|Series (Serial Number):
|Potsdam Economic Studies (7)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Referee:
|Malcolm H. DunnGND
|Advisor:
|Theocharis Grigoriadis
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/03/22
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/01/01
|Release Date:
|2018/03/22
|Tag:
|Arbeitsmarktökonomik; EU-Integration; Institutionenökonomik; Südosteuropa; wirtschaftliche Transformation
EU integration; South East Europe; economic transition; institutional economics; labor market economics
|Issue:
|7
|Pagenumber:
|xxi, 263
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|QV 202 , QM 430 , MG 80010 , MG 80020
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International