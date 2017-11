Funktionalisierte OS(T)K-Stäbe und Sensorfluorophore zur optischen Sensorik

In this work, Oligospiro(thio)ketal (OS(T)K)-based model systems (molecular probes) for distance-dependent measurements by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET) and sensor dyes, based on [1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) dyes and BAPTA, for measuring the intracellular calcium concentration, were presented. For synthesis of molecular probes, for distance-dependent measurements, various single and double-labeled OS(T)K rods were developed and examined spectroscopically. The OS(T)K rods, called molecular rods, served as rigid spacers between the fluorophores. The FRET pairs consist of a Coumarin (Cou) dye as donor and a DBD dye as acceptor. Cou and DBD were functionalized in such a way that they could be connected both "rigid" as well as "flexible" to the OS(T)K rod. For synthesis of the OS(T)K rods, a number of different long and short rod units were synthesized. In this way, a variety of different single- and double-labeled OS(T)K rods were presented. The rods were spectroscopically analyzed in various solvents to

In this work, Oligospiro(thio)ketal (OS(T)K)-based model systems (molecular probes) for distance-dependent measurements by Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET) and sensor dyes, based on [1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) dyes and BAPTA, for measuring the intracellular calcium concentration, were presented. For synthesis of molecular probes, for distance-dependent measurements, various single and double-labeled OS(T)K rods were developed and examined spectroscopically. The OS(T)K rods, called molecular rods, served as rigid spacers between the fluorophores. The FRET pairs consist of a Coumarin (Cou) dye as donor and a DBD dye as acceptor. Cou and DBD were functionalized in such a way that they could be connected both "rigid" as well as "flexible" to the OS(T)K rod. For synthesis of the OS(T)K rods, a number of different long and short rod units were synthesized. In this way, a variety of different single- and double-labeled OS(T)K rods were presented. The rods were spectroscopically analyzed in various solvents to subsequently evaluate the behavior in large unilamellar vesicles (LUVs) that represent a biomimetic system for cell membranes. It was found that the rods successfully incorporated in the vesicle membrane. Furthermore, a FRET pair was shown that can be excited by 2-photon absorption in the NIR region. It was examined in living cells by fluorescence lifetime microscopy (FLIM). To study intracellular calcium, two different DBD dyes were linked via a short linker to the calcium chelator BAPTA. The dyes were examined for their calcium sensitivity both in vitro and in vivo. Using FLIM, the fluorescence lifetime distributions of the dyes were detected in living cells after calcium concentration changes.

