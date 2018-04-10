Schließen

Long-term relations among prosocial-media use, empathy, and prosocial behavior

  • Despite recent growth of research on the effects of prosocial media, processes underlying these effects are not well understood. Two studies explored theoretically relevant mediators and moderators of the effects of prosocial media on helping. Study 1 examined associations among prosocial- and violent-media use, empathy, and helping in samples from seven countries. Prosocial-media use was positively associated with helping. This effect was mediated by empathy and was similar across cultures. Study 2 explored longitudinal relations among prosocial-video-game use, violent-video-game use, empathy, and helping in a large sample of Singaporean children and adolescents measured three times across 2 years. Path analyses showed significant longitudinal effects of prosocial- and violent-video-game use on prosocial behavior through empathy. Latent-growth-curve modeling for the 2-year period revealed that change in video-game use significantly affected change in helping, and that this relationship was mediated by change in empathy.

Metadaten
Author:Sara Prot, Douglas A. Gentile, Craig A. Anderson, Kanae Suzuki, Edward Swing, Kam Ming Lim, Yukiko Horiuchi, Margareta Jelic, Barbara KrahéORCiDGND, Wei Liuqing, Albert K. Liau, Angeline Khoo, Poesis Diana Petrescu, Akira Sakamoto, Sachi Tajima, Roxana Andreea Toma, Wayne Warburton, Xuemin Zhang, Ben Chun Pan Lam
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404136
Parent Title (English):Psychological science
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (389)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/10
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/10
Tag:cross-cultural differences; empathy; general learning model; helping; mass media; prediction; prosocial behavior; prosocial media; social behavior; violent media
Pagenumber:11
Source:Psychological Science 25 (2014) Nr. 2 S. 358–368 DOI: 10.1177/0956797613503854
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

