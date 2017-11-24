Chemo-kinematic constraints on Milky Way models from the spectroscopic surveys SEGUE & RAVE
Beschränkungen von Modellen der Milchstraße auf Basis der chemisch-kinematischen Analyse von Beobachtungsdaten der spektroskopischen Himmelsdurchmusterungen SEGUE und RAVE
- The Milky Way is only one out of billions of galaxies in the universe. However, it is a special galaxy because it allows to explore the main mechanisms involved in its evolution and formation history by unpicking the system star-by-star. Especially, the chemical fingerprints of its stars provide clues and evidence of past events in the Galaxy’s lifetime. These information help not only to decipher the current structure and building blocks of the Milky Way, but to learn more about the general formation process of galaxies.
In the past decade a multitude of stellar spectroscopic Galactic surveys have scanned millions of stars far beyond the rim of the solar neighbourhood. The obtained spectroscopic information provide unprecedented insights to the chemo-dynamics of the Milky Way. In addition analytic models and numerical simulations of the Milky Way provide necessary descriptions and predictions suited for comparison with observations in order to decode the physical properties that underlie the complex system of the Galaxy.
In the thesis various approaches are taken to connect modern theoretical modelling of galaxy formation and evolution with observations from Galactic stellar surveys. With its focus on the chemo-kinematics of the Galactic disk this work aims to determine new observational constraints on the formation of the Milky Way providing also proper comparisons with two different models. These are the population synthesis model TRILEGAL based on analytical distribution functions, which aims to simulate the number and distribution of stars in the Milky Way and its different components, and a hybrid model (MCM) that combines an N-body simulation of a Milky Way like galaxy in the cosmological framework with a semi-analytic chemical evolution model for the Milky Way. The major observational data sets in use come from two surveys, namely the “Radial Velocity Experiment” (RAVE) and the “Sloan Extension for Galactic Understanding and Exploration” (SEGUE).
In the first approach the chemo-kinematic properties of the thin and thick disk of the Galaxy as traced by a selection of about 20000 SEGUE G-dwarf stars are directly compared to the predictions by the MCM model. As a necessary condition for this, SEGUE's selection function and its survey volume are evaluated in detail to correct the spectroscopic observations for their survey specific selection biases. Also, based on a Bayesian method spectro-photometric distances with uncertainties below 15% are computed for the selection of SEGUE G-dwarfs that are studied up to a distance of 3 kpc from the Sun.
For the second approach two synthetic versions of the SEGUE survey are generated based on the above models. The obtained synthetic stellar catalogues are then used to create mock samples best resembling the compiled sample of observed SEGUE G-dwarfs. Generally, mock samples are not only ideal to compare predictions from various models. They also allow validation of the models' quality and improvement as with this work could be especially achieved for TRILEGAL. While TRILEGAL reproduces the statistical properties of the thin and thick disk as seen in the observations, the MCM model has shown to be more suitable in reproducing many chemo-kinematic correlations as revealed by the SEGUE stars. However, evidence has been found that the MCM model may be missing a stellar component with the properties of the thick disk that the observations clearly show. While the SEGUE stars do indicate a thin-thick dichotomy of the stellar Galactic disk in agreement with other spectroscopic stellar studies, no sign for a distinct metal-poor disk is seen in the MCM model.
Usually stellar spectroscopic surveys are limited to a certain volume around the Sun covering different regions of the Galaxy’s disk. This often prevents to obtain a global view on the chemo-dynamics of the Galactic disk. Hence, a suitable combination of stellar samples from independent surveys is not only useful for the verification of results but it also helps to complete the picture of the Milky Way. Therefore, the thesis closes with a comparison of the SEGUE G-dwarfs and a sample of RAVE giants. The comparison reveals that the chemo-kinematic relations agree in disk regions where the samples of both surveys show a similar number of stars. For those parts of the survey volumes where one of the surveys lacks statistics they beautifully complement each other. This demonstrates that the comparison of theoretical models on the one side, and the combined observational data gathered by multiple surveys on the other side, are key ingredients to understand and disentangle the structure and formation history of the Milky Way.…
- Die Milchstraße ist nur eine unter Milliarden von Galaxien im Universum, dennoch ist sie besonders. Sie bietet die einzigartige Möglichkeit anhand ihrer einzeln auflösbaren Sterne und deren im Detail beobachtbaren Eigenschaften die Mechanismen ihrer Evolutions- und Entstehungsgeschichte genau zu studieren und damit Rückschlüsse auf die Entwicklungsprozesse von Galaxien im Allgemeinen zu ziehen. Insbesondere der chemische Fingerabdruck ihrer Sterne liefert dabei Indizien und Beweise für Ereignisse im Leben der Galaxie.
In den letzten 15 Jahren wurden daher in einer Vielzahl von Himmeldurchmusterungen Millionen von Sternen in der Milchstraße spektroskopisch beobachtet. Die so gewonnenen Informationen bieten detaillierte Einblicke in die Substrukturen unserer Galaxie und deren chemisch-kinematische Struktur. Ergänzend dazu liefern analytische Modelle und numerische Simulationen der Milchstraße wichtige Beschreibungen, die sich zum Vergleich mit Beobachtungen eignen, um die dem komplexen System der Galaxie zugrunde liegenden
In den letzten 15 Jahren wurden daher in einer Vielzahl von Himmeldurchmusterungen Millionen von Sternen in der Milchstraße spektroskopisch beobachtet. Die so gewonnenen Informationen bieten detaillierte Einblicke in die Substrukturen unserer Galaxie und deren chemisch-kinematische Struktur. Ergänzend dazu liefern analytische Modelle und numerische Simulationen der Milchstraße wichtige Beschreibungen, die sich zum Vergleich mit Beobachtungen eignen, um die dem komplexen System der Galaxie zugrunde liegenden exakten physikalischen Eigenschaften entschlüsseln zu können.
Die vorliegende Arbeit nutzt verschiedene Ansätze, um moderne theoretische Modelle der Galaxienentstehung und -evolution mit Daten aus stellaren Beobachtungskampagnen zu vergleichen. Die dazu analysierten Beobachtungsdatensätze stammen aus zwei großen Himmelsdurchmusterungen, dem „Radial Velocity Experiment“ (RAVE) und dem „Sloan Extension for Galactic Understanding and Exploration“ (SEGUE). Mit dem Fokus auf der chemisch-kinematischen Struktur der galaktischen Scheibe geht es im Wesentlichen darum, zwei Modelle der Milchstraße zu testen, nämlich ein Populationssynthesemodell (TRILEGAL) und ein Hybridmodell (MCM). Während TRILEGAL auf analytischen Verteilungsfunktionen basiert und zum Ziel hat, die Anzahl und Verteilung der Sterne innerhalb der Galaxie und ihrer unterschiedlichen Komponenten zu simulieren, verbindet das MCM Modell eine kosmologische N-Körper Simulation einer der Milchstraße ähnlichen Galaxie mit einem semi-analytischen Modell zur Beschreibung der chemischen Evolution der Milchstraße.
Auf Grundlage einer Auswahl von etwa 20000 SEGUE G-Zwergsternen werden in einem ersten Ansatz die aus den Messdaten gewonnenen chemisch-kinematischen Eigenschaften der dünnen und dicken Scheibe der Milchstraße mit den direkten Vorhersagen des MCM Modells verglichen. Eine notwendige Bedingung dafür ist die Korrektur der Beobachtungsdaten für systematische Fehler bei der Objektauswahl der Beobachtungskampagne. Zudem werden mittels einer Bayesischen Methode spektro-photometrische Distanzen mit Fehlern kleiner als 15% für die Auswahl an SEGUE Sternen berechnet, die sich in einer Entfernung von bis zu 3 kpc von der Sonne befinden.
Für den zweiten Ansatz werden basierend auf den oben genannten Modellen zwei synthetische Versionen der SEGUE Himmelsdurchmusterung generiert. Diese künstlichen stellaren Kataloge werden dann verwendet, um Vergleichspseudodatensätze für die verwendeten Zwergsterndaten anzufertigen. Solche synthetischen Testdatensätze eignen sich nicht nur, um die Vorhersagen verschiedener Modelle zu vergleichen, sie können auch zur Validierung der Qualität einzelner Modelle herangezogen werden. Während sich in der Analyse zeigt, dass TRILEGAL sich besonders gut eignet, statistische Eigenschaften der dünnen und dicken galaktischen Scheibe zu reproduzieren, spiegelt das MCM Modell viele der in der Milchstraße beobachtbaren chemisch-kinematischen Korrelationen gut wieder. Trotzdem finden sich Beweise dafür, dass dem MCM Modell eine stellare Komponente fehlt, deren Eigenschaften der in den Beobachtungen sichtbaren dicken Scheibe ähnlich sind.
Meist sind spektroskopische Beobachtungskampagnen auf ein bestimmtes Volumen um die Sonne beschränkt. Oftmals verhindert dies die Möglichkeit einen globalen Blick auf die chemisch-kinematischen Eigenschaften der galaktischen Scheibe zu erlangen. Die Kombination von stellaren Daten unabhängiger Kampagnen ist daher nicht nur nützlich für die Verifikation von Ergebnissen, es hilft auch ein ganzheitlicheres Bild der Galaxie zu erlangen. Die vorliegende Arbeit schließt daher mit einem Vergleich der SEGUE G-Zwergsterne und einer Auswahl von RAVE Riesensternen. Es zeigt sich eine gute Übereinstimmung bzgl. der chemisch-kinematischen Struktur der galaktischen Scheibe besonders in denjenigen Regionen, die von einer Vielzahl von SEGUE und RAVE Objekten abgedeckt werden. Für Regionen des Beobachtungsvolumens, in dem die eine oder die andere der beiden Beobachtungskampagnen eine geringere Statistik von beobachteten Sternen aufweist, ergänzen sich RAVE und SEGUE gut. Dies zeigt, dass nicht nur der Vergleich von Beobachtungen und theoretischen Modellen, sondern auch die Kombination von Messdaten aus verschiedenen Himmelsdurchmusterungen wichtig ist, um die Struktur und die Entstehungsgeschichte der Milchstraße zu verstehen und zu entschlüsseln.…
|Dorothée BrauerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403968
|Matthias Steinmetz, Cristina Chiappini
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/09/08
|2017/11/24
|Chemokinematik der Milchstraße; Entstehung der Milchstraße; Evolution der Milchstraße; Pseudodatensätze; RAVE Beobachtungskampagne; SEGUE Beobachtungskampagne; galaktische Astronomie
Milky Way chemo-kinematics; Milky Way evolution; Milky Way formation; RAVE survey; SEGUE survey; galactic astronomy; mock data catalogues
|vii, 197
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Extern / Extern
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix) / 98.00.00 Stellar systems; interstellar medium; galactic and extragalactic objects and systems; the Universe / 98.35.-a Characteristics and properties of the Milky Way galaxy / 98.35.Ac Origin, formation, evolution, age, and star formation
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix) / 98.00.00 Stellar systems; interstellar medium; galactic and extragalactic objects and systems; the Universe / 98.35.-a Characteristics and properties of the Milky Way galaxy / 98.35.Bd Chemical composition and chemical evolution
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix) / 98.00.00 Stellar systems; interstellar medium; galactic and extragalactic objects and systems; the Universe / 98.35.-a Characteristics and properties of the Milky Way galaxy / 98.35.Df Kinematics, dynamics, and rotation
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix) / 98.00.00 Stellar systems; interstellar medium; galactic and extragalactic objects and systems; the Universe / 98.35.-a Characteristics and properties of the Milky Way galaxy / 98.35.Ln Stellar content and populations; morphology and overall structure
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht