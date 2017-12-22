The 3D in-situ stress field and its changes in geothermal reservoirs
Das 3D in-situ Spannungsfeld und seine Änderungen in Geothermiereservoiren
- Information on the contemporary in-situ stress state of the earth’s crust is essential for geotechnical applications and physics-based seismic hazard assessment. Yet, stress data records for a data point are incomplete and their availability is usually not dense enough to allow conclusive statements. This demands a thorough examination of the in-situ stress field which is achieved by 3D geomechanicalnumerical models. However, the models spatial resolution is limited and the resulting local stress state is subject to large uncertainties that confine the significance of the findings. In addition, temporal variations of the in-situ stress field are naturally or anthropogenically induced. In my thesis I address these challenges in three manuscripts that investigate (1) the current crustal stress field orientation, (2) the 3D geomechanical-numerical modelling of the in-situ stress state, and (3) the phenomenon of injection induced temporal stress tensor rotations. In the first manuscript I present the first comprehensive stress dataInformation on the contemporary in-situ stress state of the earth’s crust is essential for geotechnical applications and physics-based seismic hazard assessment. Yet, stress data records for a data point are incomplete and their availability is usually not dense enough to allow conclusive statements. This demands a thorough examination of the in-situ stress field which is achieved by 3D geomechanicalnumerical models. However, the models spatial resolution is limited and the resulting local stress state is subject to large uncertainties that confine the significance of the findings. In addition, temporal variations of the in-situ stress field are naturally or anthropogenically induced. In my thesis I address these challenges in three manuscripts that investigate (1) the current crustal stress field orientation, (2) the 3D geomechanical-numerical modelling of the in-situ stress state, and (3) the phenomenon of injection induced temporal stress tensor rotations. In the first manuscript I present the first comprehensive stress data compilation of Iceland with 495 data records. Therefore, I analysed image logs from 57 boreholes in Iceland for indicators of the orientation of the maximum horizontal stress component. The study is the first stress survey from different kinds of stress indicators in a geologically very young and tectonically active area of an onshore spreading ridge. It reveals a distinct stress field with a depth independent stress orientation even very close to the spreading centre. In the second manuscript I present a calibrated 3D geomechanical-numerical modelling approach of the in-situ stress state of the Bavarian Molasse Basin that investigates the regional (70x70x10km³) and local (10x10x10km³) stress state. To link these two models I develop a multi-stage modelling approach that provides a reliable and efficient method to derive from the larger scale model initial and boundary conditions for the smaller scale model. Furthermore, I quantify the uncertainties in the models results which are inherent to geomechanical-numerical modelling in general and the multi-stage approach in particular. I show that the significance of the models results is mainly reduced due to the uncertainties in the material properties and the low number of available stress magnitude data records for calibration. In the third manuscript I investigate the phenomenon of injection induced temporal stress tensor rotation and its controlling factors. I conduct a sensitivity study with a 3D generic thermo-hydro-mechanical model. I show that the key control factors for the stress tensor rotation are the permeability as the decisive factor, the injection rate, and the initial differential stress. In particular for enhanced geothermal systems with a low permeability large rotations of the stress tensor are indicated. According to these findings the estimation of the initial differential stress in a reservoir is possible provided the permeability is known and the angle of stress rotation is observed. I propose that the stress tensor rotations can be a key factor in terms of the potential for induced seismicity on pre-existing faults due to the reorientation of the stress field that changes the optimal orientation of faults.…
- Kenntnis des derzeitigen in-situ Spannungszustandes der Erdkruste ist essenziell für geotechnische Anwendungen und seismische Gefährdungsabschätzungen, welche auf physikalischen Beobachtungen basieren. Jedoch sind die Spannungsinformationen jedes Datenpunktes unvollständig und die Menge an vorhandenen Datenpunkten ist normalerweise nicht groß genug, um schlüssige Ergebnisse zu erzielen. Daher ist eine eingehende Untersuchung des in-situ Spannungsfeldes, welche durch 3D geomechanisch-numerische Modellierung geleistet wird, erforderlich. Jedoch ist die räumliche Auflösung der Modelle begrenzt und der resultierende Spannungszustand ist großen Unsicherheiten unterworfen, welche die Aussagekraft der Ergebnisse beschränken. Zusätzlich gibt es zeitliche Änderungen des Spannungsfeldes, welche durch natürliche Prozesse bedingt oder menschengemacht sind. In meiner Dissertation behandle ich diese Herausforderungen in drei Manuskripten, welche (1) die Orientierung des derzeitigen Spannungszustandes, (2) die 3DKenntnis des derzeitigen in-situ Spannungszustandes der Erdkruste ist essenziell für geotechnische Anwendungen und seismische Gefährdungsabschätzungen, welche auf physikalischen Beobachtungen basieren. Jedoch sind die Spannungsinformationen jedes Datenpunktes unvollständig und die Menge an vorhandenen Datenpunkten ist normalerweise nicht groß genug, um schlüssige Ergebnisse zu erzielen. Daher ist eine eingehende Untersuchung des in-situ Spannungsfeldes, welche durch 3D geomechanisch-numerische Modellierung geleistet wird, erforderlich. Jedoch ist die räumliche Auflösung der Modelle begrenzt und der resultierende Spannungszustand ist großen Unsicherheiten unterworfen, welche die Aussagekraft der Ergebnisse beschränken. Zusätzlich gibt es zeitliche Änderungen des Spannungsfeldes, welche durch natürliche Prozesse bedingt oder menschengemacht sind. In meiner Dissertation behandle ich diese Herausforderungen in drei Manuskripten, welche (1) die Orientierung des derzeitigen Spannungszustandes, (2) die 3D geomechanisch-numerische Modellierung des in-situ Spannungszustandes und (3) das Phänomen injektionsinduzierter zeitlicher Rotationen des Spannungstensors zum Thema haben. In dem ersten Manuskript präsentiere ich die erste umfassende Spannungsdatensammlung von Island mit insgesamt 495 Einträgen. Dafür habe ich Bilddatenlogs aus 57 Bohrlöchern in Island auf Indikatoren der maximalen horizontalen Spannungsorientierung hin untersucht. Diese Studie ist die erste ganzheitliche Spannungsuntersuchung, welche sich auf verschiedene Indikatoren der Spannungsorientierung stützt und in einem geologisch sehr jungen und tektonisch aktiven Gebiet auf einem Mittelozeanischen Rücken an Land liegt. Es zeigt sich, dass selbst sehr nahe an der Plattengrenze eine tiefenunabhängige, eindeutige Spannungsorientierung existiert. In dem zweiten Manuskript präsentiere ich einen kalibrierten 3D geomechanisch-numerischen Modellierungsansatz des in-situ Spannungszustandes des bayrischen Molassebeckens welches den regionalen (70x70x10km³) und den lokalen (10x10x10km³) Spannungszustand untersucht. Um diese zwei Modelle zu verbinden, habe ich ein mehrstufigen Modellansatz entworfen, welcher eine zuverlässige und effiziente Methode darstellt um Randbedingungen und Initialbedingungen für das kleinere Modell aus dem größeren Modell abzuleiten. Des Weiteren quantifiziere ich die Unsicherheiten in den Modellergebnissen, welche im Allgemeinen durch geomechanisch-numerische Modellierung und im Speziellen durch den Mehrstufenansatz entstehen. Ich zeige, dass die Signifikanz der Modellergebnisse hauptsächlich durch die Unsicherheiten in den Materialeigenschaften sowie der geringen Anzahl vorhandener Spannungsmagnitudendaten zur Kalibrierung reduziert wird. In dem dritten Manuskript untersuche ich das Phänomen injektionsinduzierter zeitlicher Rotationen des Spannungstensors und deren kontrollierende Parameter. Ich führe eine Sensitivitätsanalyse mit einem generischen 3D thermo-hydro-mechanischen Modell durch. Darin zeige ich, dass die Schlüsselparameter, welche die Rotationen des Spannungstensors kontrollieren, die Permeabilität des Reservoirgesteins als der entscheidende Faktor, die Injektionsrate und die initiale Differenzspannung sind. Insbesondere für geothermische Systeme nach dem Hot-Dry-Rock-Verfahren mit einer geringen Permeabilität weisen die Ergebnisse auf große Rotationen des Spannungstensors hin. Gemäß diesen Ergebnissen kann die initiale Differenzspannung in einem Reservoir abgeschätzt werden, sollte die Permeabilität bekannt sein und der Winkel der Spannungsrotation beobachtet werden. Ich schlage vor, dass Spannungsrotationen ein Schlüsselfaktor in Bezug auf das Potenzial für induzierte Seismizität sind, welche auf prä-existierenden Störungen entsteht, die durch die Reorientierung des Spannungsfeldes optimal orientiert werden.…
|Author:
|Moritz ZieglerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403838
|Advisor:
|Arno Zang, Oliver Heidbach
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/10/10
|Release Date:
|2017/12/22
|Tag:
|Geothermie; Spannung; Spannungsänderungen; geomechanische Modellierung; induzierte Seismizität
geomechanical modelling; geothermal; induced seismicity; stress; stress changes
|Pagenumber:
|VIII, 110, XV
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|TG 6420
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|PACS Classification:
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix)
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International