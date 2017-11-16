Synthetic Promoters and Transcription Factors for Heterologous Protein Expression in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Orthogonal systems for heterologous protein expression as well as for the engineering of synthetic gene regulatory circuits in hosts like Saccharomyces cerevisiae depend on synthetic transcription factors (synTFs) and corresponding cis-regulatory binding sites. We have constructed and characterized a set of synTFs based on either transcription activator-like effectors or CRISPR/Cas9, and corresponding small synthetic promoters (synPs) with minimal sequence identity to the host's endogenous promoters. The resulting collection of functional synTF/synP pairs confers very low background expression under uninduced conditions, while expression output upon induction of the various synTFs covers a wide range and reaches induction factors of up to 400. The broad spectrum of expression strengths that is achieved will be useful for various experimental setups, e.g., the transcriptional balancing of expression levels within heterologous pathways or the construction of artificial regulatory networks. Furthermore, our analyses reveal simple rules that enable the tuning of synTF expression output, thereby allowing easy modification of a given synTF/synP pair. This will make it easier for researchers to construct tailored transcriptional control systems.
|Author:
|Fabian MachensORCiD, Salma BalazadehORCiD, Bernd Mueller-RoeberORCiD, Katrin Messerschmidt
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403804
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (393)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2017/11/16
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/11/16
|Tag:
|JUB1; chimeric transcription factors; dead Cas9; gene expression; synthetic biology; synthetic circuits; transcriptional regulation
|Pagenumber:
|11
|Source:
|Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology 5 (2017). - DOI: 10.3389/fbioe.2017.00063
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle