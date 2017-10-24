Effects of the target aspect ratio and intrinsic reactivity onto diffusive search in bounded domains
We study the mean first passage time (MFPT) to a reaction event on a specific site in a cylindrical geometry—characteristic, for instance, for bacterial cells, with a concentric inner cylinder representing the nuclear region of the bacterial cell. A similar problem emerges in the description of a diffusive search by a transcription factor protein for a specific binding region on a single strand of DNA. We develop a unified theoretical approach to study the underlying boundary value problem which is based on a self-consistent approximation of the mixed boundary condition. Our approach permits us to derive explicit, novel, closed-form expressions for the MFPT valid for a generic setting with an arbitrary relation between the system parameters. We analyse this general result in the asymptotic limits appropriate for the above-mentioned biophysical problems. Our investigation reveals the crucial role of the target aspect ratio and of the intrinsic reactivity of the binding region, which were disregarded in previous studies. Theoretical predictions are confirmed by numerical simulations.
|Denis S. Grebenkov, Ralf MetzlerORCiD, Gleb Oshanin
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/aa8ed9
|1367-2630
|New journal of physics
|IOP
|London
|Article
|English
|2017/10/24
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/11/16
|aspect ratio; cylindrical geometry; first passage time; protein search
|19
|1
|11
|Universität Potsdam, Publikationsfonds
|PA 2017_54
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Attribution 3.0 unported
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 391