“Parallel Societies” of the past?
- Historical narratives play an important role in constructing contemporary notions of citizenship. They are sites on which ideas of the nation are not only reaffirmed but also contested and reframed. In contemporary Germany, dominant narratives of the country’s modern history habitually focus on the legacy of the Third Reich and tend to marginalize the country’s rich and highly complex histories of immigration. The article addresses this commemorative void in relation to Berlin’s urban landscape. It explores how the city’s multilayered architecture provides locations for the articulation of marginal memories—and hence sites of urban citizenship—that are often denied to immigrant communities on a national scale. Through a detailed examination of a small celebration in 1965 that marked the anniversary of the founding of the modern Turkish republic, the article engages with the layers of history that coalesce around such sites in Berlin.
|Anja SchwarzGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403655
|articulations of citizenship’s commemorative dimension in Berlin’s cityscape
|Postprint
|English
|2018/02/14
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/02/14
|Berlin; commemorative acts of citizenship; migration; multidirectional memory
|13
|Space and Culture 16 (2013) Nr. 3, S. 261-273. - DOI: 10.1177/1206331213487051
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Sage
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht