Mapping accountability changes in labour market administrations

  • The article explores how recent changes in the governance of employment services in three European countries (Denmark, Germany and Norway) have influenced accountability relationships. The overall assumption in the growing literature about accountability is that the number of actors involved in accountability arrangements is rising, that accountability relationships are becoming more numerous and complex, and that these changes may lead to contradictory accountability relationships, and finally to ‘multi accountability disorder’. The article tries to explore these assumptions by analysing the different actors involved and the information requested in the new governance arrangements in all three countries. It concludes that the considerable changes in organizational arrangements and more managerial information demanded and provided have led to more shared forms of accountability. Nevertheless, a clear development towards less political or administrative accountability could not be observed.

Metadaten
Author:Bastian JantzGND, Werner JannGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403642
Subtitle (English):from concentrated to shared accountability?
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (85)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/02/14
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/02/14
Tag:Denmark; Germany; Norway; accountability; labour market administration; public employment service; welfare state reform
Volume:79
Issue:3
Pagenumber:22
Source:International review of administrative sciences 79 (2013) Nr. 2 , DOI: 10.1177/0020852313477764
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

