Mapping accountability changes in labour market administrations
- The article explores how recent changes in the governance of employment services in three European countries (Denmark, Germany and Norway) have influenced accountability relationships. The overall assumption in the growing literature about accountability is that the number of actors involved in accountability arrangements is rising, that accountability relationships are becoming more numerous and complex, and that these changes may lead to contradictory accountability relationships, and finally to ‘multi accountability disorder’. The article tries to explore these assumptions by analysing the different actors involved and the information requested in the new governance arrangements in all three countries. It concludes that the considerable changes in organizational arrangements and more managerial information demanded and provided have led to more shared forms of accountability. Nevertheless, a clear development towards less political or administrative accountability could not be observed.
|Bastian JantzGND, Werner JannGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403642
|from concentrated to shared accountability?
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (85)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/02/14
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/02/14
|Denmark; Germany; Norway; accountability; labour market administration; public employment service; welfare state reform
|79
|3
|22
|International review of administrative sciences 79 (2013) Nr. 2 , DOI: 10.1177/0020852313477764
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Sage
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht