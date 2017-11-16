Phase-space reconstructions of cosmic velocities and the cosmic web
Phasenraumrekonstruktionen kosmischer Geschwindigkeiten und des kosmischen Netzes
- In the current paradigm of cosmology, the formation of large-scale structures is mainly driven by non-radiating dark matter, making up the dominant part of the matter budget of the Universe. Cosmological observations however, rely on the detection of luminous galaxies, which are biased tracers of the underlying dark matter. In this thesis I present cosmological reconstructions of both, the dark matter density field that forms the cosmic web, and cosmic velocities, for which both aspects of my work are delved into, the theoretical formalism and the results of its applications to cosmological simulations and also to a galaxy redshift survey.The foundation of our method is relying on a statistical approach, in which a given galaxy catalogue is interpreted as a biased realization of the underlying dark matter density field. The inference is computationally performed on a mesh grid by sampling from a probability density function, which describes the joint posterior distribution of matter density and the three dimensional velocity field.In the current paradigm of cosmology, the formation of large-scale structures is mainly driven by non-radiating dark matter, making up the dominant part of the matter budget of the Universe. Cosmological observations however, rely on the detection of luminous galaxies, which are biased tracers of the underlying dark matter. In this thesis I present cosmological reconstructions of both, the dark matter density field that forms the cosmic web, and cosmic velocities, for which both aspects of my work are delved into, the theoretical formalism and the results of its applications to cosmological simulations and also to a galaxy redshift survey.The foundation of our method is relying on a statistical approach, in which a given galaxy catalogue is interpreted as a biased realization of the underlying dark matter density field. The inference is computationally performed on a mesh grid by sampling from a probability density function, which describes the joint posterior distribution of matter density and the three dimensional velocity field. The statistical background of our method is described in Chapter ”Implementation of argo”, where the introduction in sampling methods is given, paying special attention to Markov Chain Monte-Carlo techniques. In Chapter ”Phase-Space Reconstructions with N-body Simulations”, I introduce and implement a novel biasing scheme to relate the galaxy number density to the underlying dark matter, which I decompose into a deterministic part, described by a non-linear and scale-dependent analytic expression, and a stochastic part, by presenting a negative binomial (NB) likelihood function that models deviations from Poissonity. Both bias components had already been studied theoretically, but were so far never tested in a reconstruction algorithm. I test these new contributions againstN-body simulations to quantify improvements and show that, compared to state-of-the-art methods, the stochastic bias is inevitable at wave numbers of k≥0.15h Mpc^−1 in the power spectrum in order to obtain unbiased results from the reconstructions. In the second part of Chapter ”Phase-Space Reconstructions with N-body Simulations” I describe and validate our approach to infer the three dimensional cosmic velocity field jointly with the dark matter density. I use linear perturbation theory for the large-scale bulk flows and a dispersion term to model virialized galaxy motions, showing that our method is accurately recovering the real-space positions of the redshift-space distorted galaxies. I analyze the results with the isotropic and also the two-dimensional power spectrum.Finally, in Chapter ”Phase-space Reconstructions with Galaxy Redshift Surveys”, I show how I combine all findings and results and apply the method to the CMASS (for Constant (stellar) Mass) galaxy catalogue of the Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (BOSS). I describe how our method is accounting for the observational selection effects inside our reconstruction algorithm. Also, I demonstrate that the renormalization of the prior distribution function is mandatory to account for higher order contributions in the structure formation model, and finally a redshift-dependent bias factor is theoretically motivated and implemented into our method. The various refinements yield unbiased results of the dark matter until scales of k≤0.2 h Mpc^−1in the power spectrum and isotropize the galaxy catalogue down to distances of r∼20h^−1 Mpc in the correlation function. We further test the results of our cosmic velocity field reconstruction by comparing them to a synthetic mock galaxy catalogue, finding a strong correlation between the mock and the reconstructed velocities. The applications of both, the density field without redshift-space distortions, and the velocity reconstructions, are very broad and can be used for improved analyses of the baryonic acoustic oscillations, environmental studies of the cosmic web, the kinematic Sunyaev-Zel’dovic or integrated Sachs-Wolfe effect.…
- In der gegenwärtigen Anschauung der Kosmologie wird die Bildung von großräumigen Strukturen vor allem durch nicht strahlende, Dunkle Materie beeinflusst, die den überwiegenden Teil des Materieanteils des Universums ausmacht. Kosmologische Beobachtungen beruhen jedoch auf dem Nachweis von leuchtenden Galaxien, die gebiaste Indikatoren (biased tracer) der darunterliegenden Dunklen Materie sind. In dieser Arbeit präsentiere ich Rekonstruktionen des kosmischen Netzes der Dunklen Materie und kosmischer Geschwindigkeitsfelder. Beide Aspekte meiner Arbeit, der theoretische Formalismus und die Ergebnisse der Anwendungen sowohl auf kosmologische Simulationen als auch auf Galaxie-Rotverschiebungssurveys, weden detaiiert aufgeführt. Die Grundlage dieser Methode beruht auf einem statistischen Ansatz, bei dem ein gegebener Galaxienkatalog als eine Realisierung des darunter liegenden Dunklen Materiedichtefeldes interpretiert wird. Unsere Rekonstruktionen werden rechnerisch auf einem Gitter durch das Sampling einerIn der gegenwärtigen Anschauung der Kosmologie wird die Bildung von großräumigen Strukturen vor allem durch nicht strahlende, Dunkle Materie beeinflusst, die den überwiegenden Teil des Materieanteils des Universums ausmacht. Kosmologische Beobachtungen beruhen jedoch auf dem Nachweis von leuchtenden Galaxien, die gebiaste Indikatoren (biased tracer) der darunterliegenden Dunklen Materie sind. In dieser Arbeit präsentiere ich Rekonstruktionen des kosmischen Netzes der Dunklen Materie und kosmischer Geschwindigkeitsfelder. Beide Aspekte meiner Arbeit, der theoretische Formalismus und die Ergebnisse der Anwendungen sowohl auf kosmologische Simulationen als auch auf Galaxie-Rotverschiebungssurveys, weden detaiiert aufgeführt. Die Grundlage dieser Methode beruht auf einem statistischen Ansatz, bei dem ein gegebener Galaxienkatalog als eine Realisierung des darunter liegenden Dunklen Materiedichtefeldes interpretiert wird. Unsere Rekonstruktionen werden rechnerisch auf einem Gitter durch das Sampling einer Wahrscheinlichkeitsdichtefunktion durchgeführt, die die gemeinsame a posteriori Wahrscheinlichkeit der Materiedichte und des dreidimensionalen Geschwindigkeitsfeldes beschreibt. Der statistische Hintergrund unserer Methode ist im Kapitel "Implantation of argo" beschrieben, wobei die Einführung in die Samplingmethoden unter besonderer Berücksichtigung der Markov-Kette-Monte-Carlo-Technik erfolgt. Im Kapitel "Phase-Space Reconstructions with N-body Simulations" stelle ich ein neuartiges Biasmodell vor, welches die Galaxienanzahldichte mit der darunter liegenden Dunklen Materiedichte verknüpft. Diesen zerlege ich in einen deterministischen, nicht linearen und skalenabhängigen analytischen Teil und einen stochastischen Teil. Das letztere beschreibe ich durch einen Negativ-Binomial-Likelihood Ausdruck, welches die Abweichungen von Poissonität modelliert. Beide Biaskomponenten wurden bereits theoretisch untersucht, aber bisher noch nie in einem Rekonstruktionsalgorithmus getestet. Ich evaluiere diese neuen Beiträge mit $N$-Körper-Simulationen, um die Verbesserungen zu beurteilen und um zu zeigen, dass der stochastische Bias im Leistungsspektrum bei Wellenzahlen von k < 0.15 h Mpc^- 1 unabdingbar ist. Im zweiten Teil des Kapitels "Phase-Space Reconstructions with N-body Simulations" beschreibe und validiere ich unseren Ansatz, das kosmische Geschwindigkeitsfeld gemeinsam mit der Dunklen Materiedichte zu rekonstruieren. Ich verwende lineare Störungstheorie für die großräumigen Potentialströme und einen Dispersionsterm, um virialisierte Galaxiebewegungen zu modellieren. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass unsere Methode die Rotverschiebungsverzerrungen der Positionen der Galaxien genau beschreibt. Ich analysiere die Ergebnisse sowohl mit dem anisotropen Leistungsspektrum, als auch mit dem zweidimensionalen Leistungsspektrum. Schließlich zeige ich im Kapitel "Phase-space Reconstructions with Galaxy Redshift Surveys", wie ich alle Ergebnisse kombiniere und die Methode auf den CMASS (für Constant (stellar) Mass) Galaxienkatalog anwende. Ich beschreibe, wie unsere Methode die Selektionseffekte der Beobachtungen innerhalb des Rekonstruktionsalgorithmus berücksichtigt. Weiterhin demonstriere ich, dass die Renormalisierung der a priori Verteilung zwingend erforderlich ist, um die Beiträge höherer Ordnung im Strukturbildungsmodell zu berücksichtigen. Außerdem wird ein rotverschiebungsabhängiger Bias-Faktor theoretisch motiviert und in unseren Algorithmus implementiert. Unsere Rekonstruktionen, welche diese verschiedenen Verfeinerungen beinhaten, führen zu robusten Ergebnissen hinsichtlich des Feldes der Dunklen Materie bis zu Skalen von k <0.2 Mpc^-1 im Leistungsspektrum. Außerdem werden Anisotropien in dem rekonstruierten Galaxienkatalog bis zu Abständen von r~20 h^-1 Mpc in der Korrelationsfunktion zu einem hohen Grad überwunden. Wir testen die Ergebnisse unserer kosmischen Geschwindigkeitsrekonstruktion, indem wir sie mit einem synthetischen Mock-Galaxienkatalog vergleichen und bestätigen eine starke Korrelation zwischen den Mock- und den rekonstruierten Geschwindigkeiten. Die Anwendungen sowohl des Dichtefeldes ohne Rotverschiebungsverzerrungen als auch der Geschwindigkeitsrekonstruktionen sind sehr vielfältig und können für verbesserte Analysen der baryonischen akustischen Oszillationen, Umgebungsstudien des kosmischen Netzes, des kinematischen Sunjajew-Seldowitsch-Effekts oder des integrierten Sachs-Wolfe-Effekts verwendet werden.…
|Author:
|Metin AtaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403565
|Advisor:
|Volker Müller
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/07/26
|Release Date:
|2017/11/16
|Tag:
|Kosmologie; Theorie; großräumige Strukturen
cosmology; large-scale structure formation; theory
|Pagenumber:
|xi, 155
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|MSC Classification:
|85-XX ASTRONOMY AND ASTROPHYSICS (For celestial mechanics, see 70F15)
|PACS Classification:
|90.00.00 GEOPHYSICS, ASTRONOMY, AND ASTROPHYSICS (for more detailed headings, see the Geophysics Appendix)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht