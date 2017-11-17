Interaction of azobenzene containing surfactants with plasmonic nanoparticles
Wechselwirkung zwischen Azobenzol-haltigen Tensiden und plasmonischen Nanoteilchen
- The goal of this thesis is related to the question how to introduce and combine simultaneously plasmonic and photoswitching properties to different nano-objects. In this thesis I investigate the complexes between noble metal nanoparticles and cationic surfactants containing azobenzene units in their hydrophobic tail, employing absorption spectroscopy, surface zeta-potential, and electron microscopy. In the first part of the thesis, the formation of complexes between negatively charged laser ablated spherical gold nanoparticles and cationic azobenzene surfactants in trans- conformation is explored. It is shown that the constitution of the complexes strongly depends on a surfactant-to-gold molar ratio. At certain molar ratios, particle self-assembly into nanochains and their aggregation have been registered. At higher surfactant concentrations, the surface charge of nanoparticles turned positive, attributed to the formation of the stabilizing double layer of azobenzene surfactants on gold nanoparticle surfaces. These gold-surfactantThe goal of this thesis is related to the question how to introduce and combine simultaneously plasmonic and photoswitching properties to different nano-objects. In this thesis I investigate the complexes between noble metal nanoparticles and cationic surfactants containing azobenzene units in their hydrophobic tail, employing absorption spectroscopy, surface zeta-potential, and electron microscopy. In the first part of the thesis, the formation of complexes between negatively charged laser ablated spherical gold nanoparticles and cationic azobenzene surfactants in trans- conformation is explored. It is shown that the constitution of the complexes strongly depends on a surfactant-to-gold molar ratio. At certain molar ratios, particle self-assembly into nanochains and their aggregation have been registered. At higher surfactant concentrations, the surface charge of nanoparticles turned positive, attributed to the formation of the stabilizing double layer of azobenzene surfactants on gold nanoparticle surfaces. These gold-surfactant complexes remained colloidally stable. UV light induced trans-cis isomerization of azobenzene surfactant molecules and thus perturbed the stabilizing surfactant shell, causing nanoparticle aggregation. The results obtained with silver and silicon nanoparticles mimick those for the comprehensively studied gold nanoparticles, corroborating the proposed model of complex formation. In the second part, the interaction between plasmonic metal nanoparticles (Au, Ag, Pd, alloy Au-Ag, Au-Pd), as well as silicon nanoparticles, and cis-isomers of azobenzene containing compounds is addressed. Cis-trans thermal isomerization of azobenzenes was enhanced in the presence of gold, palladium, and alloy gold-palladium nanoparticles. The influence of the surfactant structure and nanoparticle material on the azobenzene isomerization rate is expounded. Gold nanoparticles showed superior catalytic activity for thermal cis-trans isomerization of azobenzenes. In a joint project with theoretical chemists, we demonstrated that the possible physical origin of this phenomenon is the electron transfer between azobenzene moieties and nanoparticle surfaces. In the third part, complexes between gold nanorods and azobenzene surfactants with different tail length were exposed to UV and blue light, inducing trans-cis and cis-trans isomerization of surfactant, respectively. At the same time, the position of longitudinal plasmonic absorption maximum of gold nanorods experienced reversible shift responding to the changes in local dielectric environment. Surface plasmon resonance condition allowed the estimation of the refractive index of azobenzene containing surfactants in solution.…
- Das Ziel dieser Arbeit ist mit der Fragestellung verwandt, wie plasmonische und photoschaltende Eigenschaften in Nano-Objekten simultan herbeigeführt und kombiniert werden können. Diese Arbeit untersucht Komplexe aus Edelmetall-Nanoteilchen und kationischen Tensiden, deren hydrophober Teil Azobenzol enthält, mithilfe von Absorptionsspektroskopie, Oberflächen-Zeta-Potentialen und Elektronenmikroskopie. Im Teil 1 wird die Bildung von Komplexen aus negativ geladenen, Laser ablatierten, sphärischen Goldnanopartikeln und kationischen Azobenzol-haltigen Tensiden in trans-Konfiguration untersucht. Es wird gezeigt, dass die Zusammensetzung des Komplexes stark vom Tensid-Gold Molverhältnis abhängt. Bei bestimmten Molverhältnissen wurde beobachtet, dass sich die Partikel selbst zu Nanoketten zusammensetzten und aggregieren. Bei höheren Tensid-Konzentrationen wurde die Oberflächen-Ladung der Nanopartikel positiv, erklärt durch das Formen einer stabilen Doppel-Schicht von azobenzolhaltigen Tensiden auf der Gold-Oberfläche. DieseDas Ziel dieser Arbeit ist mit der Fragestellung verwandt, wie plasmonische und photoschaltende Eigenschaften in Nano-Objekten simultan herbeigeführt und kombiniert werden können. Diese Arbeit untersucht Komplexe aus Edelmetall-Nanoteilchen und kationischen Tensiden, deren hydrophober Teil Azobenzol enthält, mithilfe von Absorptionsspektroskopie, Oberflächen-Zeta-Potentialen und Elektronenmikroskopie. Im Teil 1 wird die Bildung von Komplexen aus negativ geladenen, Laser ablatierten, sphärischen Goldnanopartikeln und kationischen Azobenzol-haltigen Tensiden in trans-Konfiguration untersucht. Es wird gezeigt, dass die Zusammensetzung des Komplexes stark vom Tensid-Gold Molverhältnis abhängt. Bei bestimmten Molverhältnissen wurde beobachtet, dass sich die Partikel selbst zu Nanoketten zusammensetzten und aggregieren. Bei höheren Tensid-Konzentrationen wurde die Oberflächen-Ladung der Nanopartikel positiv, erklärt durch das Formen einer stabilen Doppel-Schicht von azobenzolhaltigen Tensiden auf der Gold-Oberfläche. Diese Gold-Tensidkomplexe bleiben kolloidal stabil. UV-Licht induziert eine Trans-Cis Isomerisation von Azobenzoltensidmolekülen und stört somit die stabilisierenden Tensidhüllen, welche die Nanopartikelaggregation bewirken. Die Ergebnisse der Silber- und Silikonnanopartikel decken sich mit den Ergebnissen der ausführlich untersuchten Goldnanopartikel, was den vorgeschlagenen Mechanismus der Komplexbildung bekräftigt. Im Teil 2 wird die Wechselwirkung zwischen plasmonischen Metallnanopartikeln und Cis-Isomeren der Azobenzol beinhaltenden Verbindungen adressiert. Die Studie beinhaltet Gold, Silber, Palladium, Gold-Silber und Gold-Palladium Legierungen, und außerdem Silikonnanopartikel, und eine Serie von Azobenzol-Derivaten. Cis-Trans thermale Isomerisation von Azobenzolen wurde verbessert in der Gegenwart von Gold, Palladium und Gold-Palladium legierten Nanopartikeln. Der Einfluss der Tensidstruktur und Nanopartikelmaterialien auf die Isomerisationsrate wird erläutert. Goldnanopartikel zeigen eine hervorragende katalytische Aktivität für die thermale Cis-Trans Isomerisation von Azobenzolen. In einem gemeinsamen Projekt mit Theoretischen Chemikern haben wir demonstriert, dass ein möglicher Mechanismus der Elektronentransfer von der absorbierten Azobenzolhälfte zur Goldoberfläche ist. Im Teil 3 werden die Komplexe zwischen Goldnanostäbchen und Azobenzol-haltigen Timethylammoniumbromide mit verschiedenen Endlängen UV-Licht und blauem Licht ausgesetzt, was eine Trans-Cis und Cis-Trans Isomerisation von Tensiden induziert. Zur gleichen Zeit erfährt das longitudinale plasmonische Absorptionsmaximum von Goldnanostäbchen eine reversible Verschiebung als Reaktion auf die Änderungen in der lokalen dielektrischen Umgebung. Die Oberflächenplasmonenresonanzbedingung erlaubte die Bestimmung des Brechungsindex von Azobenzol-haltigen Tensiden in wässeriger Lösung.…
|Author:
|Liudmila LysyakovaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403359
|Advisor:
|Svetlana Santer
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/09/08
|Release Date:
|2017/11/17
|Tag:
|Azobenzol-haltiges Tensid; Brechungsindex von Azobenzol-haltigen Tensiden; katalytische Isomerisation von Azobenzolen; plasmonische Nanopartikeln
azobenzene refractive index; azobenzene surfactant; catalytic azobenzene isomerization; plasmon nano-particles
азобензолсодержащие ПАВ; каталитическая изомеризация азобензолов; плазмонные наночастицы; показатель преломления азобензолов
|Pagenumber:
|viii, 155
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|PACS Classification:
|80.00.00 INTERDISCIPLINARY PHYSICS AND RELATED AREAS OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International