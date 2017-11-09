Schließen

Vegetation changes and treeline dynamics in northern Siberia since the last interglacial revealed by sedimentary ancient DNA metabarcoding and organelle genome assembly of modern larches

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Heike Hildegard Zimmermann
Advisor:Ulrike Herzschuh, Jasmin Joshi
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2017/09/20
Release Date:2017/11/09
Pagenumber:138
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo