Performance management in Kenya's public service
Leistungsmanagement in Keniaas öffentlichem Dienst
- This study was inspired by the desire to contribute to literature on performance management from the context of a developing country. The guiding research questions were: How do managers use performance information in decision making? Why do managers use performance information the way they do? The study was based on theoretical strands of neo-patrimonialism and new institutionalism. The nature of the inquiry informed the choice of a qualitative case study research design. Data was assembled through face-to-face interviews, some observations, and collection of documents from managers at the levels of the directorate, division, and section/units. The managers who were the focus of this study are current or former staff members of the state departments in Kenya’s national Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries as well as from departments responsible for coordination of performance related reforms. The findings of this study show that performance information is regularly produced but its use by managers varies. ExamplesThis study was inspired by the desire to contribute to literature on performance management from the context of a developing country. The guiding research questions were: How do managers use performance information in decision making? Why do managers use performance information the way they do? The study was based on theoretical strands of neo-patrimonialism and new institutionalism. The nature of the inquiry informed the choice of a qualitative case study research design. Data was assembled through face-to-face interviews, some observations, and collection of documents from managers at the levels of the directorate, division, and section/units. The managers who were the focus of this study are current or former staff members of the state departments in Kenya’s national Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries as well as from departments responsible for coordination of performance related reforms. The findings of this study show that performance information is regularly produced but its use by managers varies. Examples of use include preparing reports to external bodies, making decisions for resource re-allocation, making recommendations for rewards and sanctions, and policy advisory. On categorizing the forms of use as passive, purposeful, political or perverse, evidence shows that they overlap and that some of the forms are so closely related that it is difficult to separate them empirically. On what can explain the forms of use established, four factors namely; political will and leadership; organizational capacity; administrative culture; and managers’ interests and attitudes, were investigated. While acknowledging the interrelatedness and even overlapping of the factors, the study demonstrates that there is explanatory power to each though with varying depth and scope. The study thus concludes that: Inconsistent political will and leadership for performance management reforms explain forms of use that are passive, political and perverse. Low organizational capacity could best explain passive and some limited aspects of purposeful use. Informal, personal and competitive administrative culture is associated with purposeful use and mostly with political and perverse use. Limited interest and apprehensive attitude are best associated with passive use. The study contributes to the literature particularly in how institutions in a context of neo-patrimonialism shape performance information use. It recommends that further research is necessary to establish how neo-patrimonialism positively affects performance oriented reforms. This is interesting in particular given the emerging thinking on pockets of effectiveness and developmental patrimonialism. This is important since it is expected that performance related reforms will continue to be advocated in developing countries in the foreseeable future.…
- Diese Studie wurde von dem Wunsch inspiriert einen Beitrag zu der Performance Management Literatur zu leisten und zwar aus dem Kontext eines Entwicklungslandes. Die Fragen, die diese Forschung geleitet haben waren: Wie nutzen Manager Performance Information in der Entscheidungsfindung? Warum nutzen Manager Performance Informationen auf eine bestimmte Weise? Die Studie basiert auf theoretischen Strömungen des Neo-Patrimonialismus und des Neo-Institutionalismus. Die Art der Untersuchung und Fragestellung verlangten nach einem qualitativen Forschungsdesign und einer Fallstudie. Die Datenerhebung stützte sich auf Interviews, Beobachtungen und Dokumente von 50 Managern auf Direktoratsebene, Abteilungsebene und Referatsebene. Die Manager, die im Fokus dieser Untersuchung standen, sind derzeitige und ehemalige Mitarbeiter in Kenias Ministerium für Landwirtschaft, Viehzucht und Fischerei, sowie der Abteilung zuständig für die Koordination von Performancebezogenen Reformen. Die Ergebnisse dieser Studie zeigen, dassDiese Studie wurde von dem Wunsch inspiriert einen Beitrag zu der Performance Management Literatur zu leisten und zwar aus dem Kontext eines Entwicklungslandes. Die Fragen, die diese Forschung geleitet haben waren: Wie nutzen Manager Performance Information in der Entscheidungsfindung? Warum nutzen Manager Performance Informationen auf eine bestimmte Weise? Die Studie basiert auf theoretischen Strömungen des Neo-Patrimonialismus und des Neo-Institutionalismus. Die Art der Untersuchung und Fragestellung verlangten nach einem qualitativen Forschungsdesign und einer Fallstudie. Die Datenerhebung stützte sich auf Interviews, Beobachtungen und Dokumente von 50 Managern auf Direktoratsebene, Abteilungsebene und Referatsebene. Die Manager, die im Fokus dieser Untersuchung standen, sind derzeitige und ehemalige Mitarbeiter in Kenias Ministerium für Landwirtschaft, Viehzucht und Fischerei, sowie der Abteilung zuständig für die Koordination von Performancebezogenen Reformen. Die Ergebnisse dieser Studie zeigen, dass Performanceinformationen regelmäßig produziert, jedoch unterschiedlich genutzt werden. Die Erstellung von Berichten für externe Stellen, Entscheidungen zur Ressourcenverteilung, Empfehlungen für Belohnungen und Sanktionen, sowie für Richtlinien sind Beispiele für die Nutzung von Performanceinformationen. Eine Kategorisierung dieser Nutzungsarten in passiv, intendiert, politisch oder pervertiert, zeigt dass diese überlappen und zum Teil so sehr miteinander verbunden sind, dass sie nur sehr schwer empirisch zu trennen sind. Hinsichtlich der Einflussfaktoren auf die Nutzung hat diese Studie vier Faktoren untersucht: Politischer Wille und Führungsverhalten; Kapazität der Organisation; administrative Kultur; Interessen und Einstellungen der Führungskräfte. Obwohl diese Faktoren zusammenhängen und sogar überlappen zeigt diese Studie, dass jeder einzelne Faktor Erklärungskraft besitzt, wenn auch zu unterschiedlichem Grad. Aus dieser Studie lässt sich folgern, dass inkonsistenter politischer Wille und Führungsverhalten in Bezug auf Reformen des Performance Managements passive, politische und pervertierte Formen der Nutzung erklären. Niedrige Kapazität der Organisation erklärt passive Nutzung sowie Teilaspekte von intendierter Nutzung. Eine informale, persönliche und kompetitive Administrationskultur ist verknüpft mit intendierter Nutzung, hauptsächlich aber mit politischer und pervertierter Nutzung. Eingeschränktes Interesse und ablehnende Einstellung wird mit passiver Nutzung in Verbindung gebracht. Diese Studie trägt zu Literatur bei, die sich damit befasst, inwieweit Institutionen in einem von Neo-Patrimonialismus geprägten Kontext die Nutzung von Performanceinformation beeinflusst. Weitere Forschung ist notwendig, um zu untersuchen wie Neo-Patrimonialismus performanceorientierte Reformen positiv beeinflusst. Dies ist besonders in Anbetracht von Nischen der Effektivität und Entwicklungspatrimonialismus bedeutsam. Dies ist besonders relevant, da davon ausgegangen werden kann, dass Performance-bezogene Reformen auch in Zukunft weiter in Entwicklungsländern verbreitet werden.…
|Author:
|Abraham Rugo MuriuGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403281
|Subtitle (English):
|a study on performance information use
|Subtitle (German):
|eine Studie über Leistungsinformationen
|Advisor:
|Isabella Proeller
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/11/07
|Release Date:
|2017/11/30
|Tag:
|Kenia öffentlichen Dienst; Leistungsinformationen verwenden; Leistungsmanagement
Kenya public service; performance information use; performance management
|Pagenumber:
|x, 150
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 351 Öffentliche Verwaltung
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International