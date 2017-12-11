Schließen

Motor equivalent strategies in the production of German /ʃ/ under perturbation

  • The German sibilant /integral/ is produced with a constriction in the postalveolar region and often with protruded lips. By covarying horizontal lip and tongue position speakers can keep a similar acoustic output even if the articulation varies. This study investigates whether during two weeks of adaptation to an artificial palate speakers covary these two articulatory parameters, whether tactile landmarks have an influence on the covariation and to what extent speakers can foresee the acoustic result of the covariation without auditory feedback. Six German speakers were recorded with EMA. Four of them showed a covariation of lip and tongue, which is consistent with the motor equivalence hypothesis. The acoustic output, however, does not stay entirely constant but varies with the tongue position. The role of tactile landmarks is negligible. To a certain extent, speakers are able to adapt even without auditory feedback.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jana Brunner, Phil Hoole
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403229
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (370)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/12/11
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/12/11
Tag:fricative; motor equivalence; perturbation; sibilant
Pagenumber:20
Source:Language and Speech 55 (2012) Nr. 4, S. 457–476. - DOI: 10.1177/0023830911434098
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo