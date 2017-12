Rehabilitation after autologous chondrocyte implantation for isolated cartilage defects of the knee

Anja Hirschmueller, Heiner Baur, Sepp Braun, Peter C. Kreuz, Norbert P Suedkamp, Philipp Niemeyer Autologous chondrocyte implantation for treatment of isolated cartilage defects of the knee has become well established. Although various publications report technical modifications, clinical results, and cell-related issues, little is known about appropriate and optimal rehabilitation after autologous chondrocyte implantation. This article reviews the literature on rehabilitation after autologous chondrocyte implantation and presents a rehabilitation protocol that has been developed considering the best available evidence and has been successfully used for several years in a large number of patients who underwent autologous chondrocyte implantation for cartilage defects of the knee.