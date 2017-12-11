Schließen

Construct validity of the Anxiety Sensitivity Index-3 in clinical samples

  Using two clinical samples of patients, the presented studies examined the construct validity of the recently revised Anxiety Sensitivity Index-3 (ASI-3). Confirmatory factor analyses established a clear three-factor structure that corresponds to the postulated subdivision of the construct into correlated somatic, social, and cognitive components. Participants with different primary clinical diagnoses differed from each other on the ASI-3 subscales in theoretically meaningful ways. Specifically, the ASI-3 successfully discriminated patients with anxiety disorders from patients with nonanxiety disorders. Moreover, patients with panic disorder or agoraphobia manifested more somatic concerns than patients with other anxiety disorders and patients with nonanxiety disorders. Finally, correlations of the ASI-3 scales with other measures of clinical symptoms and negative affect substantiated convergent and discriminant validity. Substantial positive correlations were found between the ASI-3 Somatic Concerns and body vigilance, between Social Concerns and fear of negative evaluation and socially inhibited behavior, and between Cognitive Concerns and depression symptoms, anxiety, fear of negative evaluation, and subjective complaints. Moreover, Social Concerns correlated negatively with dominant and intrusive behavior. Results are discussed with respect to the contribution of the ASI-3 to the assessment of anxiety-related disorders.

Metadaten
Author:Christoph J. Kemper, Johannes Lutz, Tobias Bähr, Heinz Rüddel, Michael Hock
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403165
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (366)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/12/11
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/12/11
Tag:ASI-3; Anxiety Sensitivity Index; anxiety sensitivity; clinical sample; construct validity; factor structure; reliability
Pagenumber:12
Source:Assessment 19 (2012) Nr. 1, S. 89-100. - DOI: 10.1177/1073191111429389
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

