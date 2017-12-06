One-sided communication on a non-cache-coherent many-core architecture
Einseitige Kommunikation auf einer nicht-cache-kohärenten Vielkern-Prozessorarchitektur
Contemporary multi-core processors are parallel systems that also provide shared memory for programs running on them. Both the increasing number of cores in so-called many-core systems and the still growing computational power of the cores demand for memory systems that are able to deliver high bandwidths. Caches are essential components to satisfy this requirement. Nevertheless, hardware-based cache coherence in many-core chips faces practical limits to provide both coherence and high memory bandwidths. In addition, a shift away from global coherence can be observed. As a result, alternative architectures and suitable programming models need to be investigated. This thesis focuses on fast communication for non-cache-coherent many-core architectures. Experiments are conducted on the Single-Chip Cloud Computer (SCC), a non-cache-coherent many-core processor with 48 mesh-connected cores. Although originally designed for message passing, the results of this thesis show that shared memory can be efficiently used for one-sided communication on this kind of architecture. One-sided communication enables data exchanges between processes where the receiver is not required to know the details of the performed communication. In the notion of the Message Passing Interface (MPI) standard, this type of communication allows to access memory of remote processes. In order to support this communication scheme on non-cache-coherent architectures, both an efficient process synchronization and a communication scheme with software-managed cache coherence are designed and investigated. The process synchronization realizes the concept of the general active target synchronization scheme from the MPI standard. An existing classification of implementation approaches is extended and used to identify an appropriate class for the non-cache-coherent shared memory platform. Based on this classification, existing implementations are surveyed in order to find beneficial concepts, which are then used to design a lightweight synchronization protocol for the SCC that uses shared memory and uncached memory accesses. The proposed scheme is not prone to process skew and also enables direct communication as soon as both communication partners are ready. Experimental results show very good scaling properties and up to five times lower synchronization latency compared to a tuned message-based MPI implementation for the SCC. For the communication, SCOSCo, a shared memory approach with software-managed cache coherence, is presented. According requirements for the coherence that fulfill MPI's separate memory model are formulated, and a lightweight implementation exploiting SCC hard- and software features is developed. Despite a discovered malfunction in the SCC's memory subsystem, the experimental evaluation of the design reveals up to five times better bandwidths and nearly four times lower latencies in micro-benchmarks compared to the SCC-tuned but message-based MPI library. For application benchmarks, like a parallel 3D fast Fourier transform, the runtime share of communication can be reduced by a factor of up to five. In addition, this thesis postulates beneficial hardware concepts that would support software-managed coherence for one-sided communication on future non-cache-coherent architectures where coherence might be only available in local subdomains but not on a global processor level.
Aktuelle Mehrkernprozessoren stellen parallele Systeme dar, die den darauf ausgeführten Programmen gemeinsamen Speicher zur Verfügung stellen. Sowohl die ansteigende Kernanzahlen in sogenannten Vielkernprozessoren (many-core processors) als auch die weiterhin steigende Leistungsfähigkeit der einzelnen Kerne erfordert hohe Bandbreiten, die das Speichersystem des Prozessors liefern muss. Hardware-basierte Cache-Kohärenz stößt in aktuellen Vielkernprozessoren an Grenzen des praktisch Machbaren. Dementsprechend müssen alternative Architekturen und entsprechend geeignete Programmiermodelle untersucht werden. In dieser Arbeit wird der Single-Chip Cloud Computer (SCC), ein nicht-cachekohärenter Vielkernprozessor betrachtet, der aus 48, über ein Gitternetzwerk verbundenen Kernen besteht. Obwohl der Prozessor für nachrichten-basierte Kommunikation entwickelt worden ist, zeigen die Ergebnisse dieser Arbeit, dass einseitige Kommunikation auf Basis gemeinsamen Speichers effizient auf diesem Architekturtyp realisiert werden kann. Einseitige Kommunikation ermöglicht Datenaustausch zwischen Prozessen, bei der der Empfänger keine Details über die stattfindende Kommunikation besitzen muss. Im Sinne des MPI-Standards ist so ein Zugriff auf Speicher entfernter Prozesse möglich. Zur Umsetzung dieses Konzepts auf nicht-kohärenten Architekturen werden in dieser Arbeit sowohl eine effiziente Prozesssynchronisation als auch ein Kommunikationsschema auf Basis von software-basierter Cache-Kohärenz erarbeitet und untersucht. Die Prozesssynchronisation setzt das Konzept der general active target synchronization aus dem MPI-Standard um. Ein existierendes Klassifikationsschema für dessen Implementierungen wird erweitert und zur Identifikation einer geeigneten Klasse für die nicht-kohärente Plattform des SCC verwendet. Auf Grundlage der Klassifikation werden existierende Implementierungen analysiert, daraus geeignete Konzepte extrahiert und ein leichtgewichtiges Synchronisationsprotokoll für den SCC entwickelt, das sowohl gemeinsamen Speicher als auch ungecachete Speicherzugriffe verwendet. Das vorgestellte Schema ist nicht anfällig für Verzögerungen zwischen Prozessen und erlaubt direkte Kommunikation sobald beide Kommunikationspartner dafür bereit sind. Die experimentellen Ergebnisse zeigen ein sehr gutes Skaliserungsverhalten und eine fünffach geringere Latenz für die Prozesssynchronisation im Vergleich zu einer auf Nachrichten basierenden MPI-Implementierung des SCC. Für die Kommunikation wird mit SCOSCo ein auf gemeinsamen Speicher und software-basierter Cache-Kohärenz basierenden Konzept vorgestellt. Entsprechende Anforderungen an die Kohärenz, die dem MPI-Standard entsprechen, werden aufgestellt und eine schlanke Implementierung auf Basis der Hard- und Software-Funktionalitäten des SCCs entwickelt. Trotz einer aufgedecktem Fehlfunktion im Speichersubsystem des SCC kann in den experimentellen Auswertungen von Mikrobenchmarks eine fünffach verbesserte Bandbreite und eine nahezu vierfach verringerte Latenz beobachtet werden. In Anwendungsexperimenten, wie einer dreidimensionalen schnellen Fourier-Transformation, kann der Anteil der Kommunikation an der Laufzeit um den Faktor fünf reduziert werden. In Ergänzung dazu werden in dieser Arbeit Konzepte aufgestellt, die in zukünftigen Architekturen, die Cache-Kohärenz nicht auf einer globalen Ebene des Prozessors liefern können, für die Umsetzung von Software-basierter Kohärenz für einseitige Kommunikation hilfreich sind.
|Author:
|Steffen ChristgauORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-403100
|Advisor:
|Bettina Schnor
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/09/07
|Release Date:
|2017/12/06
|Tag:
|Message Passing Inteface; Middlware; Prozesssynchronisierung; Software-basierte Cache-Kohärenz; einseitige Kommunikation; parallele Programmierung
Message Passing Interface; middleware; one-sided communication; parallel programming; process synchronization; software-based Cache Coherence
|Pagenumber:
|219
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|CCS Classification:
|C. Computer Systems Organization / C.1 PROCESSOR ARCHITECTURES / C.1.4 Parallel Architectures (NEW)
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International