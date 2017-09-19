A comparison of running kinetics in children with and without genu varus

Introduction Varus knee alignment has been identified as a risk factor for the progression of medial knee osteoarthritis. However, the underlying mechanisms have not been elucidated yet in children. Thus, the aims of the present study were to examine differences in ground reaction forces, loading rate, impulses, and free moment values during running in children with and without genu varus. Methods Thirty-six boys aged 9–14 volunteered to participate in this study. They were divided in two age-matched groups (genu varus versus healthy controls). Body weight adjusted three dimensional kinetic data (Fx, Fy, Fz) were collected during running at preferred speed using two Kistler force plates for the dominant and non-dominant limb. Results Individuals with knee genu varus produced significantly higher (p = .01; d = 1.09; 95%) body weight adjusted ground reaction forces in the lateral direction (Fx) of the dominant limb compared to controls. On the non-dominant limb, genu varus patients showed significantly higher body

Introduction Varus knee alignment has been identified as a risk factor for the progression of medial knee osteoarthritis. However, the underlying mechanisms have not been elucidated yet in children. Thus, the aims of the present study were to examine differences in ground reaction forces, loading rate, impulses, and free moment values during running in children with and without genu varus. Methods Thirty-six boys aged 9–14 volunteered to participate in this study. They were divided in two age-matched groups (genu varus versus healthy controls). Body weight adjusted three dimensional kinetic data (Fx, Fy, Fz) were collected during running at preferred speed using two Kistler force plates for the dominant and non-dominant limb. Results Individuals with knee genu varus produced significantly higher (p = .01; d = 1.09; 95%) body weight adjusted ground reaction forces in the lateral direction (Fx) of the dominant limb compared to controls. On the non-dominant limb, genu varus patients showed significantly higher body weight adjusted ground reaction forces values in the lateral (p = .01; d = 1.08; 86%) and medial (p < .001; d = 1.55; 102%) directions (Fx). Further, genu varus patients demonstrated 55% and 36% greater body weight adjusted loading rates in the dominant (p < .001; d = 2.09) and non-dominant (p < .001; d = 1.02) leg, respectively. No significant between-group differences were observed for adjusted free moment values (p>.05). Discussion Higher mediolateral ground reaction forces and vertical loading rate amplitudes in boys with genu varus during running at preferred running speed may accelerate the development of progressive joint degeneration in terms of the age at knee osteoarthritis onset. Therefore, practitioners and therapists are advised to conduct balance and strength training programs to improve lower limb alignment and mediolateral control during dynamic movements.

