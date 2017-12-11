Schließen

Competition, contest, and cooperation

  • Although party competition is widely regarded as an important part of a working democracy, it is rarely analysed in political science literature. This article discusses the basic properties of party competition, especially the patterns of interaction in contemporary party systems. Competition as a phenomenon at the macro level has to be carefully distinguished from contest and cooperation as the forms of interaction at the micro level. The article gives special attention to the creation of issue innovations. Contrary to existing approaches, I argue that not only responsiveness but also innovation are necessary to guarantee a workable democratic competition. Competition takes place on an issue market, where parties can discover voters’ demands. Combined with the concept of institutional veto points, the article presents hypotheses on how institutions shape the possibility for programmatic innovations.

Author:Simon T. Franzmann
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-402961
Subtitle (English):the analytic framework of the issue market
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (80)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/12/11
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/12/11
Tag:cooperation; innovation; issue market; party competition; veto point
Pagenumber:27
Source:Journal of Theoretical Politics 23 (2011) Nr. 3, S. 317–343. - DOI: 10.1177/0951629811411747
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

