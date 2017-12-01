A multi-paradigm approach supporting the modular execution of reconfigurable hybrid systems
- Advanced mechatronic systems have to integrate existing technologies from mechanical, electrical and software engineering. They must be able to adapt their structure and behavior at runtime by reconfiguration to react flexibly to changes in the environment. Therefore, a tight integration of structural and behavioral models of the different domains is required. This integration results in complex reconfigurable hybrid systems, the execution logic of which cannot be addressed directly with existing standard modeling, simulation, and code-generation techniques. We present in this paper how our component-based approach for reconfigurable mechatronic systems, M ECHATRONIC UML, efficiently handles the complex interplay of discrete behavior and continuous behavior in a modular manner. In addition, its extension to even more flexible reconfiguration cases is presented.
|Author:
|Holger Giese, Stefan Henkler, Martin Hirsch
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-402896
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (410)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2017/12/01
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/12/01
|Tag:
|code generation; hybrid systems; reconfigurable systems; simulation
|Pagenumber:
|34
|Source:
|Simulation : transactions of the Society for Modeling and Simulation International Nr. 87 (2011), S. 775-808. - DOI: 10.1177/0037549710366824
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Softwaresystemtechnik GmbH
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Sage
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht