Toward Studying Music Cognition with Information Retrieval Techniques

  • As an emerging sub-field of music information retrieval (MIR), music imagery information retrieval (MIIR) aims to retrieve information from brain activity recorded during music cognition–such as listening to or imagining music pieces. This is a highly inter-disciplinary endeavor that requires expertise in MIR as well as cognitive neuroscience and psychology. The OpenMIIR initiative strives to foster collaborations between these fields to advance the state of the art in MIIR. As a first step, electroencephalography (EEG) recordings of music perception and imagination have been made publicly available, enabling MIR researchers to easily test and adapt their existing approaches for music analysis like fingerprinting, beat tracking or tempo estimation on this new kind of data. This paper reports on first results of MIIR experiments using these OpenMIIR datasets and points out how these findings could drive new research in cognitive neuroscience.

Metadaten
Author:Sebastian StoberORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-402762
Subtitle (German):Lessons Learned from the OpenMIIR Initiative
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (347)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/11/02
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/11/02
Tag:deep learning; music cognition; music information retrieval; music perception; representation learning
Pagenumber:17
Source:Frontiers in psychology 8 (2017). - DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2017.01255
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

