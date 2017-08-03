Schließen

Toward Studying Music Cognition with Information Retrieval Techniques

  • As an emerging sub-field of music information retrieval (MIR), music imagery information retrieval (MIIR) aims to retrieve information from brain activity recorded during music cognition–such as listening to or imagining music pieces. This is a highly inter-disciplinary endeavor that requires expertise in MIR as well as cognitive neuroscience and psychology. The OpenMIIR initiative strives to foster collaborations between these fields to advance the state of the art in MIIR. As a first step, electroencephalography (EEG) recordings of music perception and imagination have been made publicly available, enabling MIR researchers to easily test and adapt their existing approaches for music analysis like fingerprinting, beat tracking or tempo estimation on this new kind of data. This paper reports on first results of MIIR experiments using these OpenMIIR datasets and points out how these findings could drive new research in cognitive neuroscience.

Author:Sebastian StoberORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.01255
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28824478
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Subtitle (German):Lessons Learned from the OpenMIIR Initiative
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/08/03
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/11/02
Tag:deep learning; music cognition; music information retrieval; music perception; representation learning
Volume:8
Funder:Universität Potsdam, Publikationsfonds
Grant Number:PA 2017_41
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 347

