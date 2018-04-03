Schließen

Integral Fourier operators

Fourier Integraloperatoren

  • This volume of contributions based on lectures delivered at a school on Fourier Integral Operators held in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 14–26 September 2015, provides an introduction to Fourier Integral Operators (FIO) for a readership of Master and PhD students as well as any interested layperson. Considering the wide spectrum of their applications and the richness of the mathematical tools they involve, FIOs lie the cross-road of many a field. This volume offers the necessary background, whether analytic or geometric, to get acquainted with FIOs, complemented by more advanced material presenting various aspects of active research in that area.
  • Dieser Band basiert auf Vorlesungen, die in einer Schule über Fourier Integraloperatoren in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 14. - 26. September 2015 gehalten wurden. Es bietet eine Einführung in die Fourier Integraloperatoren (FIO) und richtet sich sowohl an Masterstudierende und Promovenden als auch an interessierte Laien. Aufgrund der Breite des Spektrums ihrer Anwendungen und der Vielfalt der mathematischen Werkzeuge, die sie ins Spiel bringen, liegen FIO an der Grenze zwischen mehreren Gebieten. Dieses Band bietet sowohl die analytisch und geometrisch nötigen Kenntnisse, um sich mit dem Begriff der FIO vertraut zu machen als auch fortgeschrittenes Material für einen Einblick in verschiedene Aspekte der gegenwärtigen Forschung dieses Gebietes an.

Author:Michèle AudinGND, Catherine Ducourtioux, Françoise Ouédraogo, René SchulzGND, Julio Delgado, Michael RuzhanskyORCiDGND, Gilles LebeauGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-402657
ISBN:978-3-86956-413-5
ISSN:2199-4951 (print)
ISSN:2199-496X (online)
Subtitle (English):proceedings of a summer school, Ouagadougou 14–25 September 2015
Subtitle (German):Akten einer Sommerschule, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 14-26. September 2015
Series (Serial Number):Lectures in pure and applied mathematics (3)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Editor:Sylvie Paycha
Contributor(s):Pierre Clavier
Document Type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/03
Tag:Fourier Integraloperatoren; Lagrange Distributionen; microlokale Analysis; pseudodifferentiale Operatoren
Lagrangian submanifolds; integral Fourier operators; microlocal analysis; pseudodifferential operators
Pagenumber:xxi, 229
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Publication Way:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
