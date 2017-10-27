Schließen

Geschwisterbeziehungen im Kontext psychischer Erkrankungen

Metadaten
Author:Sabine Bojanowski
Advisor:Günter Esser, Alexander von Gontard
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2017/09/05
Release Date:2017/10/27
Pagenumber:165
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

