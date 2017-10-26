3D curvature and its role on tissue organization

Shape change is a fundamental process occurring in biological tissues during embryonic development and regeneration of tissues and organs. This process is regulated by cells that are constrained within a complex environment of biochemical and physical cues. The spatial constraint due to geometry has a determining role on tissue mechanics and the spatial distribution of force patterns that, in turn, influences the organization of the tissue structure. An understanding of the underlying principles of tissue organization may have wide consequences for the understanding of healing processes and the development of organs and, as such, is of fundamental interest for the tissue engineering community. This thesis aims to further our understanding of how the collective behaviour of cells is influenced by the 3D geometry of the environment. Previous research studying the role of geometry on tissue growth has mainly focused either on flat surfaces or on substrates where at least one of the principal curvatures is zero. In the present work,

Shape change is a fundamental process occurring in biological tissues during embryonic development and regeneration of tissues and organs. This process is regulated by cells that are constrained within a complex environment of biochemical and physical cues. The spatial constraint due to geometry has a determining role on tissue mechanics and the spatial distribution of force patterns that, in turn, influences the organization of the tissue structure. An understanding of the underlying principles of tissue organization may have wide consequences for the understanding of healing processes and the development of organs and, as such, is of fundamental interest for the tissue engineering community. This thesis aims to further our understanding of how the collective behaviour of cells is influenced by the 3D geometry of the environment. Previous research studying the role of geometry on tissue growth has mainly focused either on flat surfaces or on substrates where at least one of the principal curvatures is zero. In the present work, tissue growth from MC3T3-E1 pre-osteoblasts was investigated on surfaces of controlled mean curvature. One key aspect of this thesis was the development of substrates of controlled mean curvature and their visualization in 3D. It was demonstrated that substrates of controlled mean curvature suitable for cell culture can be fabricated using liquid polymers and surface tension effects. Using these substrates, it was shown that the mean surface curvature has a strong impact on the rate of tissue growth and on the organization of the tissue structure. It was thereby not only demonstrated that the amount of tissue produced (i.e. growth rates) by the cells depends on the mean curvature of the substrate but also that the tissue surface behaves like a viscous fluid with an equilibrium shape governed by the Laplace-Young-law. It was observed that more tissue was formed on highly concave surfaces compared to flat or convex surfaces. Motivated by these observations, an analytical model was developed, where the rate of tissue growth is a function of the mean curvature, which could successfully describe the growth kinetics. This model was also able to reproduce the growth kinetics of previous experiments where tissues have been cultured in straight-sided prismatic pores. A second part of this thesis focuses on the tissue structure, which influences the mechanical properties of the mature bone tissue. Since the extracellular matrix is produced by the cells, the cell orientation has a strong impact on the direction of the tissue fibres. In addition, it was recently shown that some cell types exhibit collective alignment similar to liquid crystals. Based on this observation, a computational model of self-propelled active particles was developed to explore in an abstract manner how the collective behaviour of cells is influenced by 3D curvature. It was demonstrated that the 3D curvature has a strong impact on the self-organization of active particles and gives, therefore, first insights into the principles of self-organization of cells on curved surfaces.

