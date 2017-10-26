Schließen

Validation and Characterization of lfi202b and Zfp69, two Novel Disease Genes in Obesity-Associated Insulin Resistance

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Mandy Stadion
Advisor:Annette Schürmann
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/10/26
Pagenumber:158
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo