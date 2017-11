Empirische Untersuchung des geschlechtstypischen Interesses am Fach Physik

In terms of education from historical perspectives, there has been a distinct disadvantage of women. Mainly male representatives of natural sciences, like Agust Ferdinand Möbius, used to hold the opinion that mathematics as discipline contrasts the female nature and that mathematically educated women are against nature (1900, as quoted in Jahnke-Klein, 2013, p. 1). In the course of female emancipation, female discrimination had often been addressed and discussed. As part of that reappraisal concerning female attitude towards natural sciences the assumption emerged that sex is the variable that has the strongest influence on the affection towards this group of subjects. Despite all efforts of emancipation, there still exists an underrepresentation of women in the area of natural sciences. Far fewer women compared to men decide for a MINT-related field of studies or profession. The motivation of German female students to take up a profession within the field of natural sciences is clearly below the average compared to other

In terms of education from historical perspectives, there has been a distinct disadvantage of women. Mainly male representatives of natural sciences, like Agust Ferdinand Möbius, used to hold the opinion that mathematics as discipline contrasts the female nature and that mathematically educated women are against nature (1900, as quoted in Jahnke-Klein, 2013, p. 1). In the course of female emancipation, female discrimination had often been addressed and discussed. As part of that reappraisal concerning female attitude towards natural sciences the assumption emerged that sex is the variable that has the strongest influence on the affection towards this group of subjects. Despite all efforts of emancipation, there still exists an underrepresentation of women in the area of natural sciences. Far fewer women compared to men decide for a MINT-related field of studies or profession. The motivation of German female students to take up a profession within the field of natural sciences is clearly below the average compared to other countries, as well as below average compared to German male students, although new generations in natural sciences are urgently needed. Regarding school contexts, knowledge about gender typical interest is required, in order to be able to adapt subject-specific content and hence teach children and adolescents individually and in a differentiated way. School achievement research shows that above all German female students from year seven up to year ten have less interest in natural science, specifically physics, compared to German male students of the same age, respectively. Even though learning processes supported by interest lead to more expansive, more differentiated and more in-depth knowledge. On this account, this investigation deals with the question, whether there is a gender typical difference of interest in physics as school subject of year six students. The study includes 235 year six students from Brandenburg, Germany. Based on theoretical approaches of interest research, like Person-Object-Theory of Interest or Interest and Identity Regulation Model (IIRM), applied to research on subject specific interest, it is assumed that there exists a male domination over MINT-related disciplines. This dominance leads in consequence to an unpopularity of natural sciences among female students. Moreover, it is assumed that this circumstance is caused by the gap between culture of natural sciences and students’ self-concept. Data was sampled cross-sectionally via a self-developed questionnaire. Gender typical differences of interest were investigated in four dimensions. Those dimensions are individual subject interest due to emotional beliefs, individual factual interest due to emotional beliefs, individual subject interest due to value-related beliefs and individual factual interest due to value-related beliefs. The measuring instrument consisted of a questionnaire with 24 items, with six items referring to each of the four mentioned dimensions. The students were asked to respond to each of the items on a four-point Likert scale ranging from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree”. For each of the subscales there was a medium to high consistency with reliabilities for Cronbach’s Alpha of .52≤α≤.79. Results show effect sizes of |d|_1=.38, |d|_2=.27, |d|_3=.18 and |d|_4=.28. and indicate differences with small effects towards male students. This indicates that the asked male students show more interest concerning all four dimensions compared to the participating female students. Moreover as part of data analysis, between-group comparisons show small to medium effect sizes of .26≤|d|≤.68 which indicate that male students, who hold the opinion that male students are generally more interested in physics, are in fact more interested in physics compared to female students. In contrast, with small to high effect sizes of .15≤|d|≤.98 results indicate that female students, who hold the opinion that female students are generally more interested in physics, do in fact show more interest in physics, as well. This interpretation goes along with approaches of IIRM, which states that the compliance of students’ self-concept and expectancies towards a certain subject in school do influence whether and to which degree students show interest in a specific discipline or not.

