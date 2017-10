Charakterisierung von Stereotypien bei der FVB/NJ-Maus hinsichtlich metabolischer und immunologischer Aspekte auf die Stoffwechselleistung

In the sense of refinement animal experimentation, all conditions during breeding, husbandry and transport of animals used for experimental purposes and all methods during the experiment should be improved to reduce the degree of potential distress, pain or suffering. In addition, their well-being should be guaranteed by the possibility of expressing natural and species-specific behavioural patterns and by the application of considerate procedures. In order to establish principles for refinement, basic knowledge about the physiological needs and behavioural requirements of the respective species is indispensable. The experimenters should know the normal behaviour of animals in order to understand and interpret potential behavioural deviations, such as stereotypies. Standardized housing conditions of laboratory mice deviate from the natural environment in various aspects and might require a certain adaptation. Behavioural adaptation allows animals to adjust to environmental changes and leads to species’ characteristic behaviour. If

In the sense of refinement animal experimentation, all conditions during breeding, husbandry and transport of animals used for experimental purposes and all methods during the experiment should be improved to reduce the degree of potential distress, pain or suffering. In addition, their well-being should be guaranteed by the possibility of expressing natural and species-specific behavioural patterns and by the application of considerate procedures. In order to establish principles for refinement, basic knowledge about the physiological needs and behavioural requirements of the respective species is indispensable. The experimenters should know the normal behaviour of animals in order to understand and interpret potential behavioural deviations, such as stereotypies. Standardized housing conditions of laboratory mice deviate from the natural environment in various aspects and might require a certain adaptation. Behavioural adaptation allows animals to adjust to environmental changes and leads to species’ characteristic behaviour. If an animal is unable to adapt to environmental conditions, abnormal behaviours like stereotypies might occur. Stereotypies are defined as deviations from normal behaviour, which are executed repetitively and without deviations in the performance, seem to serve no function and do not always correspond to the concrete environmental situation. Since it remains unclear to what extend stereotypic behaviour influences the individual’s metabolic phenotype, this study investigated behaviour of FVB/NJ mice in detail, exemplarily for stereotypy-prone mouse strains, and compiled the impact of behavioural deviations on physical activity, animal metabolism, animal welfare and on results obtained from studies with an animal specific focus. To detect early indicators for the later development of stereotypic behaviour in the F1 generation, this study started with investigating maternal care in the parental generation. Overall, 35 animals of the F1 generation were kept individually from weaning age. For 11 weeks they were observed, faecal samples were obtained and body weight was determined. Additionally, behavioural tests, metabolic parameters and physical activity were investigated. Furthermore, among others, cerebral serotonin and dopamine contents, faecal glucocorticoid levels and hepatic glycogen, muscular triglyceride and glycogen levels were assessed. Almost independently of the mother's origin, more than half of the 35 pups developed stereotypic behavior in the F1 generation. Data suggest that there is obviously no evidence of learning or a direct genetic transmission of stereotypic behavior in the FVB/NJ-mouse. The predominant portion of stereotypic animals performed the stereotypy of back-flipping (backwards jumping), some animals demonstrated stereotypic circuit running (running in circles on the cage bottom) and wire gnawing (persistent gnawing on the cage grid while hanging with the forelimbs on it). Because of the increased activity and the performance of stereotypic behaviour, stereotypic mice displayed a restricted behavioural repertoire (reduced climbing, digging, gnawing). Moreover, stereotypies were associated with increased activity and motility, both in the 24-hours open field test and in the ITK system, while the circadian rhythm did not diverge. This elevated physical activity was reflected in the expected gender-dependent lower body weight development of stereotypic animals. In addition, stereotypic FVB/NJ-mice contained more relative muscle mass and less fat mass compared to non-stereotypic FVB/NJ-mice in experimental weeks 7 and 12. Besides, significant differences in relative organ weights were found. In conclusion, the performance of stereotypic behaviour leads to differences in the metabolic phenotype between non-stereotypic and stereotypic FVB/NJ mice. In the sense of "Good Scientific Practice", the central aim of any scientist should be to generate meaningful and reproducible data. However, no valid results can be generated with data derived from animals which differ in aspects that were not considered for the designated purpose of the study. Therefore, stereotypic and non-stereotypic individuals should not be randomized within one trial group. To generally exclude stereotypic animals from further studies, though, would interfere with the commandment of the second "R" - the reduction. To guarantee a maximum refinement, the focus should be the highest achievable prevention of stereotypies. Multiple studies indicate that environmental enrichment decreases the prevalence of stereotypic behaviour in mice, nevertheless they still occur. Thus, environmental enrichment of animal housing should not be a "can" but a "must", or rather the “golden standard”. Moreover, a profound phenotypic characterization would help to identify a stereotypy-prone mouse strain and to determine the mouse strain most suitable for the specific purpose before planning an experiment.

…