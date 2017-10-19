Schließen

Phase measurement and far-field reconstruction on externally coupled laser diode arrays

  • Passive coherent combination of several discrete low power laser diodes is a promising way to overcome the issue of degrading beam quality when scaling single emitters to > 10W output power. Such systems would be an efficient alternative to current high power sources, yet they suffer from fatal coherence loss when operated well above threshold. We present a new way to obtain detailed coherence information for laser diode arrays using a spatial light modulator to help identify the underlying decoherence processes. Reconstruction tests of the emitted far-field distribution are conducted to evaluate the performance of our setup.

Author:Mario NiebuhrORCiD, Axel Heuer
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-402140
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (383)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/10/19
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/10/19
Pagenumber:6
Source:Optics express 25 (2017) Nr. 13, S. 14317-14322. - DOI: 10.1364/OE.25.014317
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

