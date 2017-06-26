Schließen

Phase measurement and far-field reconstruction on externally coupled laser diode arrays

  • Passive coherent combination of several discrete low power laser diodes is a promising way to overcome the issue of degrading beam quality when scaling single emitters to > 10W output power. Such systems would be an efficient alternative to current high power sources, yet they suffer from fatal coherence loss when operated well above threshold. We present a new way to obtain detailed coherence information for laser diode arrays using a spatial light modulator to help identify the underlying decoherence processes. Reconstruction tests of the emitted far-field distribution are conducted to evaluate the performance of our setup.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Mario NiebuhrORCiD, Axel Heuer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1364/OE.25.014317
ISSN:1094-4087
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28789017
Parent Title (English):Optics express
Publisher:Optical Society of America
Place of publication:Washington, DC
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/06/26
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/10/19
Volume:25
Issue:13
First Page:14317
Last Page:14322
Funder:Universität Potsdam, Publikationsfonds
Grant Number:PA 2017_31
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 383

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo