Self assembled transmembrane protein polymer conjugates for the generation of nano thin membranes and micro compartments
Selbstassemblierte Transmembranprotein-Polymer Konjugate für die Herstellung von nanodünnen Membranen und Mikrokompartimenten
This project was focused on generating ultra thin stimuli responsive membranes with an embedded transmembrane protein to act as the pore. The membranes were formed by crosslinking of transmembrane protein polymer conjugates. The conjugates were self assembled on air water interface and the polymer chains crosslinked using a UV crosslinkable comonomer to engender the membrane. The protein used for the studies reported herein was one of the largest transmembrane channel proteins, ferric hydroxamate uptake protein component A (FhuA), found in the outer membrane of Escherichia coli (E. coli). The wild type protein and three genetic variants of FhuA were provided by the group of Prof. Schwaneberg in Aachen. The well known thermo responsive poly(N isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAAm) and the pH and thermo responsive polymer poly((2-dimethylamino)ethyl methacrylate) (PDMAEMA) were conjugated to FhuA and the genetic variants via controlled radical polymerization (CRP) using grafting from technique. These polymers were chosen because they would provide stimuli handles in the resulting membranes. The reported polymerization was the first ever attempt to attach polymer chains onto a membrane protein using site specific modification. The conjugate synthesis was carried out in two steps – a) FhuA was first converted into a macroinitiator by covalently linking a water soluble functional CRP initiator to the lysine residues. b) Copper mediated CRP was then carried out in pure buffer conditions with and without sacrificial initiator to generate the conjugates. The challenge was carrying out the modifications on FhuA without denaturing it. FhuA, being a transmembrane protein, requires amphiphilic species to stabilize its highly hydrophobic transmembrane region. For the experiments reported in this thesis, the stabilizing agent was 2 methyl 2,4-pentanediol (MPD). Since the buffer containing MPD cannot be considered a purely aqueous system, and also because MPD might interfere with the polymerization procedure, the reaction conditions were first optimized using a model globular protein, bovine serum albumin (BSA). The optimum conditions were then used for the generation of conjugates with FhuA. The generated conjugates were shown to be highly interfacially active and this property was exploited to let them self assemble onto polar apolar interfaces. The emulsions stabilized by particles or conjugates are referred to as Pickering emulsions. Crosslinking conjugates with a UV crosslinkable co monomer afforded nano thin micro compartments. Interfacial self assembly at the air water interface and subsequent UV crosslinking also yielded nano thin, stimuli responsive membranes which were shown to be mechanically robust. Initial characterization of the flux and permeation of water through these membranes is also reported herein. The generated nano thin membranes with PNIPAAm showed reduced permeation at elevated temperatures owing to the resistance by the hydrophobic and thus water-impermeable polymer matrix, hence confirming the stimulus responsivity. Additionally, as a part of collaborative work with Dr. Changzhu Wu, TU Dresden, conjugates of three enzymes with current/potential industrial relevance (candida antarctica lipase B, benzaldehyde lyase and glucose oxidase) with stimuli responsive polymers were synthesized. This work aims at carrying out cascade reactions in the Pickering emulsions generated by self assembled enzyme polymer conjugate.
Im Rahmen dieses Projekts wurden ultradünne Stimuli responsive Membranen hergestellt, in die ein Transmembranprotein als Pore eingebettet ist. Die Membranen wurden durch das Verlinken von Transmembranprotein-Polymer Konjugaten an Grenzflächen hergestellt. Dazu wurden Konjugate an der Luft-Wasser-Grenzfläche selbstassembliert und die Polymerketten unter Verwendung eines UV-vernetzbaren Comonomers vernetzt. Als Protein wurde einer der größten Transmembran-Proteinkanäle, welcher sich in der Natur in der äußeren Membran von Escherichia coli (E. coli) findet, verwendet, nämlich ferric hydroxamate uptake protein component A (FhuA). Das Wildtyp-Protein und drei genetische Varianten von FhuA wurden von der Gruppe von Prof. Schwaneberg in Aachen zur Verfügung gestellt. Das bekannte thermo responsive Poly(N-isopropylacrylamid) (PNIPAAm) und das pH- und thermo responsive Polymer Poly((2-dimethylamino) ethylmethacrylat) (PDMAEMA) wurden über kontrollierte radikalische Polymerisationen (CRP) via der grafting-from Technik an FhuA und die genetischen Varianten konjugiert. Diese responsiven Polymere wurden ausgewählt, weil die Eigenschaften der resultierenden Membranen folglich durch äußere Einflusse verändert werden können. Dabei handelt es sich um das erste Beispiel, Polymerketten von einem Membranprotein ortsspezifisch zu synthetisieren. Die Konjugatsynthese wurde in zwei Schritten durchgeführt - a) zuerst wurde ein FhuA Makroinitiator durch Anbinden funktioneller CRP Initiatoren an die Lysinreste des Proteins dargestellt. B) durch Kupfer-vermittelte CRP wurden dann in Pufferlösung sowohl mit als auch ohne Opferinitiator die Konjugate synthetisiert. Die Herausforderung bestand darin, FhuA zu modifizieren ohne das Protein dabei zu denaturieren. Als Transmembranprotein benötigt FhuA amphiphile Agentien, um seine hydrophobe Transmembran Region zu stabilisieren. Für die im Rahmen dieser Arbeit durchgeführten Experimente war das stabilisierende Agens 2-Methyl-2,4-pentandiol (MPD). Da der MPD-Puffer nicht als rein wässriges Medium betrachtet werden kann, und auch, weil MPD das Polymerisationsverfahren beeinflussen könnte, wurden die Reaktionsbedingungen zunächst unter Verwendung eines globulären Modellproteins, nämlich Rinderserumalbumin (BSA), optimiert. Die optimalen Bedingungen wurden dann für die Erzeugung von Konjugaten mit FhuA verwendet. Die Konjugate zeigten eine hohe Grenzflächenaktivität und diese Eigenschaft wurde für die Selbstassemblierung an polaren/apolaren Grenzflächen ausgenutzt. Wurden Emulsionen durch die Konjugate stabilisiert, so bezeichnet man dies als Pickering-Emulsionen. Das Vernetzen von Konjugaten mit einem UV-vernetzbaren Co-Monomer führt zu nano-dünnen Mikrokompartimenten. Die Selbstassemblierung an der Luft-Wasser-Grenzfläche und anschließende UV-Vernetzung ergaben nano-dünne, Stimuli-responsive Membranen, die sich als mechanisch robust erwiesen. Eine erste Charakterisierung des Flusses und der Permeation von Wasser durch die Membranen wird ebenfalls in dieser Arbeit beschrieben. Die erzeugten nano dünnen Membranen mit PNIPAAm zeigten eine verminderte Permeation bei erhöhten Temperaturen aufgrund der nun hydrophoben und damit wasserundurchlässigen Polymermatrix. Darüber hinaus wurden für eine Kooperation mit Dr. Changzhu Wu, TU Dresden, Konjugate von drei Enzymen mit industrieller Relevanz (Candida antarctica Lipase B, Benzaldehydlyase und Glucose-Oxidase) synthetisiert. Diese Arbeit zielt auf Kaskadenreaktionen in Pickering-Emulsionen, die durch selbstassemblierte Enzym-Polymer Konjugate katalysiert werden.
|Himanshu CharanORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-402060
|Alexander Böker, Ulrich Schwaneberg
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/09/11
|2017/10/24
|FhuA; Protein-Polymer Konjugaten; Transmembranprotein; kontrollierte radikalische Polymerisationen; ultradünne Membranen
FhuA; controlled radical polymerization; protein-polymer conjugate; transmembrane protein; ultra-thin membrane
|xii, 138
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht