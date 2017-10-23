Performance Test von Phasenpickern
Performance test of phase pickers
- Die genauen Einsatzzeiten seismischer P-Phasen von Erdbeben werden in SeisComP3 und anderen Auswerteprogrammen standardmäßig und in Echtzeit automatisch bestimmt. S-Phasen stellen dagegen eine weit größere Herausforderung dar. Nur mit genauen Picks der P- bzw. S-Phasen können die Erdbebenlokationen korrekt und stabil bestimmt werden. Darum besteht erhebliches Interesse, diese mit hoher Genauigkeit zu bestimmen. Das Ziel der vorliegenden Bachelorarbeit war es, vier verschiedene, bereits vorhandene S-Phasenpicker auf ausgewählte Parameter optimal zu konfigurieren, auf Testdaten anzuwenden und deren Leistungsfähigkeit objektiv zu bewerten. Dazu wurden ein S-Picker (S-L2) aus dem OpenSource SeisComp3-Programmpaket, zwei S-Picker (S-AIC, S-AIC-V) als kommerzielles Modul der Firma gempa GmbH für SeisComP3 und ein S-Picker (Frequenzband) aus dem OpenSource PhasePaPy-Paket ausgewählt. Die Bewertung erfolgte durch Vergleich automatischer Picks mit manuell bestimmten Einsatzzeiten. Alle vier Picker wurden separat konfiguriert und aufDie genauen Einsatzzeiten seismischer P-Phasen von Erdbeben werden in SeisComP3 und anderen Auswerteprogrammen standardmäßig und in Echtzeit automatisch bestimmt. S-Phasen stellen dagegen eine weit größere Herausforderung dar. Nur mit genauen Picks der P- bzw. S-Phasen können die Erdbebenlokationen korrekt und stabil bestimmt werden. Darum besteht erhebliches Interesse, diese mit hoher Genauigkeit zu bestimmen. Das Ziel der vorliegenden Bachelorarbeit war es, vier verschiedene, bereits vorhandene S-Phasenpicker auf ausgewählte Parameter optimal zu konfigurieren, auf Testdaten anzuwenden und deren Leistungsfähigkeit objektiv zu bewerten. Dazu wurden ein S-Picker (S-L2) aus dem OpenSource SeisComp3-Programmpaket, zwei S-Picker (S-AIC, S-AIC-V) als kommerzielles Modul der Firma gempa GmbH für SeisComP3 und ein S-Picker (Frequenzband) aus dem OpenSource PhasePaPy-Paket ausgewählt. Die Bewertung erfolgte durch Vergleich automatischer Picks mit manuell bestimmten Einsatzzeiten. Alle vier Picker wurden separat konfiguriert und auf drei verschiedene Datensätze von Erdbeben in N-Chile und im Vogtland, Deutschland, angewandt. Dazu wurden regional bzw. lokal typische Erdbeben zufällig ausgewählt und die P- und S-Phasen manuell bestimmt. Mit den zu testenden S-Pickeralgorithmen wurden dieselben Daten durchsucht und die Picks automatisch bestimmt. Die Konfigurationen der Picker wurden gleichzeitig automatisch und objektiv durch iterative Anpassung optimiert. Ein neu erstelltes Bewertungssystem vergleicht die manuellen und die automatisch gefundenen S-Picks anhand von definierten Qualitätsfaktoren. Die Qualitätsfaktoren sind: der Mittelwert und die Standardabweichung der zeitlichen Differenzen zwischen den S-Picks, die Anzahl an übereinstimmenden S-Picks, die Prozentangaben über mögliche S-Picks und die benötigt Rechenzeit. Die objektive Bewertung erfolgte anhand eines Scores. Der Scorewert ergibt sich aus der gewichteten Summe folgender normierter Qualitätsfaktoren: Standardabweichung (20%), Mittelwert (20%) und Prozentangabe über mögliche S-Picks (60%). Konfigurationen mit hohem Score werden bevorzugt. Die bevorzugten Konfigurationen der verschiedenen Picker wurden miteinander verglichen, um den am besten geeigneten S-Pickeralgorithmus zu bestimmen. Allgemein zeigt sich, dass der S-AIC Picker für jeden der drei Datensätze die höchsten Scores und damit die besten Ergebnisse liefert. Dabei wurde für jeden Datensatz ein andere Konfiguration der Parameter des S-AIC Pickers als die am besten geeignete bezeichnet. Daher ist für jede Erdbebenregion eine andere Konfigurationen erforderlich, um optimale Ergebnisse mit diesem S-Picker zu bekommen.…
- The exact onset times of seismic P phases are automatically determined in analysis programs like SeisComP3 by default and in real-time. However the S phases are more challenging. To get an exact and stable result for earthquake location determination both, the P and the S phases, have to be picked accurate. The aim of this bachelor thesis was to optimize four different existing S phase pickers for different parameters, to apply these to data and to evaluate the results objectively. The chosen pickers were one S picker (S-L2) from the OpenSource SeisComp3 program package, two S pickers (S-AIC, S-AIC-V) as commercial module of the company gempa GmbH for SeisComp3 and one S picker (Frequency Band) from the OpenSource PhasePaPy package. The evaluation was based on the comparison between automatic and manually determined onset times. All those four pickers were configured separately and applied to three different records of earthquakes from northern Chile and Vogtland, Germany. The data sets consist of regional and/or local typicalThe exact onset times of seismic P phases are automatically determined in analysis programs like SeisComP3 by default and in real-time. However the S phases are more challenging. To get an exact and stable result for earthquake location determination both, the P and the S phases, have to be picked accurate. The aim of this bachelor thesis was to optimize four different existing S phase pickers for different parameters, to apply these to data and to evaluate the results objectively. The chosen pickers were one S picker (S-L2) from the OpenSource SeisComp3 program package, two S pickers (S-AIC, S-AIC-V) as commercial module of the company gempa GmbH for SeisComp3 and one S picker (Frequency Band) from the OpenSource PhasePaPy package. The evaluation was based on the comparison between automatic and manually determined onset times. All those four pickers were configured separately and applied to three different records of earthquakes from northern Chile and Vogtland, Germany. The data sets consist of regional and/or local typical randomly chosen earthquakes for which both P and S phases were manually picked. The tested S pick algorithms determined the automatic picks for the exact same records. A newly created evaluation system compares the manual and the automatic S picks for predefined quality factors. These factors are: the mean and the standard deviation of the pick time differences, the number of corresponding S picks, the rates of possible S picks and the needed calculation time. The objectively rating was based on a score value. This value is calculated by a weighted sum of the following normalized quality factors: standard deviation (20%), mean (20%) and the rate of possible S picks (60%). The higher the score the better the configuration. The best configurations of the tested S pickers were compared to find the best algorithm, dataset wise. In general it is shown that the S-AIC picker has for each data set the highest score value and as a result it is named the best picker algorithm. But for each data set the picker has a different set of parameters which were determined as the best ones. For that reason there is a need to change the configuration for every earthquake location and field of application to find the best results with the S-AIC picker algorithm.…
|Author:
|Lukas Lehmann
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-401993
|Referee:
|Frank Krüger
|Advisor:
|Dirk Rößler
|Document Type:
|Bachelor Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/10/23
|Tag:
|Einsatzzeiten; Erdbeben; Geophysik; PhasePaPy; Phasenpicker; Picker; S-Phase; SeisComP3; Seismologie
PhasePaPy; S Phase; SeisComP3; earthquake; geophysics; onset times; phasepicker; picker; seismology
|Pagenumber:
|I, 40, XXXIX
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International