Performance Test von Phasenpickern

The exact onset times of seismic P phases are automatically determined in analysis programs like SeisComP3 by default and in real-time. However the S phases are more challenging. To get an exact and stable result for earthquake location determination both, the P and the S phases, have to be picked accurate. The aim of this bachelor thesis was to optimize four different existing S phase pickers for different parameters, to apply these to data and to evaluate the results objectively. The chosen pickers were one S picker (S-L2) from the OpenSource SeisComp3 program package, two S pickers (S-AIC, S-AIC-V) as commercial module of the company gempa GmbH for SeisComp3 and one S picker (Frequency Band) from the OpenSource PhasePaPy package. The evaluation was based on the comparison between automatic and manually determined onset times. All those four pickers were configured separately and applied to three different records of earthquakes from northern Chile and Vogtland, Germany. The data sets consist of regional and/or local typical randomly chosen earthquakes for which both P and S phases were manually picked. The tested S pick algorithms determined the automatic picks for the exact same records. A newly created evaluation system compares the manual and the automatic S picks for predefined quality factors. These factors are: the mean and the standard deviation of the pick time differences, the number of corresponding S picks, the rates of possible S picks and the needed calculation time. The objectively rating was based on a score value. This value is calculated by a weighted sum of the following normalized quality factors: standard deviation (20%), mean (20%) and the rate of possible S picks (60%). The higher the score the better the configuration. The best configurations of the tested S pickers were compared to find the best algorithm, dataset wise. In general it is shown that the S-AIC picker has for each data set the highest score value and as a result it is named the best picker algorithm. But for each data set the picker has a different set of parameters which were determined as the best ones. For that reason there is a need to change the configuration for every earthquake location and field of application to find the best results with the S-AIC picker algorithm.

