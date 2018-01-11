Schließen

Stochastic processes with applications in the natural sciences

  The interdisciplinary workshop STOCHASTIC PROCESSES WITH APPLICATIONS IN THE NATURAL SCIENCES was held in Bogotá, at Universidad de los Andes from December 5 to December 9, 2016. It brought together researchers from Colombia, Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, who communicated recent progress in the mathematical research related to stochastic processes with application in biophysics. The present volume collects three of the four courses held at this meeting by Angelo Valleriani, Sylvie Rœlly and Alexei Kulik. A particular aim of this collection is to inspire young scientists in setting up research goals within the wide scope of fields represented in this volume. Angelo Valleriani, PhD in high energy physics, is group leader of the team "Stochastic processes in complex and biological systems" from the Max-Planck-Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, Potsdam. Sylvie Rœlly, Docteur en Mathématiques, is the head of the chair of Probability at the University of Potsdam. Alexei Kulik, Doctor of Sciences, is a Leading researcher at the Institute of Mathematics of Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences.

Metadaten
Author:Angelo VallerianiORCiDGND, Sylvie RoellyGND, Alexei KulikORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-401802
ISBN:978-3-86956-414-2
ISSN:2199-4951 (print)
ISSN:2199-496X (online)
Parent Title (English):Lectures in pure and applied mathematics
Subtitle (English):international workshop at Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia
Series (Serial Number):Lectures in pure and applied mathematics (4)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Editor:Sylvie Roelly, Michael Högele, Mathias Rafler
Document Type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2018/01/11
Tag:Langzeitverhalten; Markovprozesse; Verzweigungsprozesse; makromolekularer Zerfall
Markov processes; branching processes; long-time behaviour; macromolecular decay
Issue:4
Pagenumber:ix, 124
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
MSC Classification:60-XX PROBABILITY THEORY AND STOCHASTIC PROCESSES (For additional applications, see 11Kxx, 62-XX, 90-XX, 91-XX, 92-XX, 93-XX, 94-XX)
92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES
Publication Way:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International

