Stochastic processes with applications in the natural sciences
- The interdisciplinary workshop STOCHASTIC PROCESSES WITH APPLICATIONS IN THE NATURAL SCIENCES was held in Bogotá, at Universidad de los Andes from December 5 to December 9, 2016. It brought together researchers from Colombia, Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, who communicated recent progress in the mathematical research related to stochastic processes with application in biophysics. The present volume collects three of the four courses held at this meeting by Angelo Valleriani, Sylvie Rœlly and Alexei Kulik. A particular aim of this collection is to inspire young scientists in setting up research goals within the wide scope of fields represented in this volume. Angelo Valleriani, PhD in high energy physics, is group leader of the team "Stochastic processes in complex and biological systems" from the Max-Planck-Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, Potsdam. Sylvie Rœlly, Docteur en Mathématiques, is the head of the chair of Probability at the University of Potsdam. Alexei Kulik, Doctor of Sciences, is a LeadingThe interdisciplinary workshop STOCHASTIC PROCESSES WITH APPLICATIONS IN THE NATURAL SCIENCES was held in Bogotá, at Universidad de los Andes from December 5 to December 9, 2016. It brought together researchers from Colombia, Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, who communicated recent progress in the mathematical research related to stochastic processes with application in biophysics. The present volume collects three of the four courses held at this meeting by Angelo Valleriani, Sylvie Rœlly and Alexei Kulik. A particular aim of this collection is to inspire young scientists in setting up research goals within the wide scope of fields represented in this volume. Angelo Valleriani, PhD in high energy physics, is group leader of the team "Stochastic processes in complex and biological systems" from the Max-Planck-Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, Potsdam. Sylvie Rœlly, Docteur en Mathématiques, is the head of the chair of Probability at the University of Potsdam. Alexei Kulik, Doctor of Sciences, is a Leading researcher at the Institute of Mathematics of Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences.…
|Angelo VallerianiORCiDGND, Sylvie RoellyGND, Alexei KulikORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-401802
|978-3-86956-414-2
|2199-4951 (print)
|2199-496X (online)
|Lectures in pure and applied mathematics
|international workshop at Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia
|Lectures in pure and applied mathematics (4)
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Sylvie Roelly, Michael Högele, Mathias Rafler
|Conference Proceeding
|English
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2018/01/11
|Langzeitverhalten; Markovprozesse; Verzweigungsprozesse; makromolekularer Zerfall
Markov processes; branching processes; long-time behaviour; macromolecular decay
|4
|ix, 124
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International