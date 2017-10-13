Technologieakzeptanz in Organisationen

Technological change is influencing organisations in their operation. It is used as a means to enhance productivity or to gain momentum on the market. The success of introducing new technologies into the organisation relies heavily on user acceptance. Existing explanations like the Diffusion of Innovation Theory (Rogers, 2003) and the Technology Acceptance Model and its extensions (Davis, 1989; Venkatesh and Davis, 1996; Venkatesh and Davis, 2000; Venkatesh, Morris, et al., 2003) do not address the organisational context sufficiently. Their models concentrate on technology adoption in a non-mandatory environment. Furthermore they do not encompass resistance against a new technology. Hence these models cannot be used to analyse the acceptance and usage decision process within organisations. This thesis therefore aims at investigating the organisational dynamics evoked by the introduction of new technologies with regard to acceptance and usage. More precisely it answers the question, whether different organisation types exert varying

Technological change is influencing organisations in their operation. It is used as a means to enhance productivity or to gain momentum on the market. The success of introducing new technologies into the organisation relies heavily on user acceptance. Existing explanations like the Diffusion of Innovation Theory (Rogers, 2003) and the Technology Acceptance Model and its extensions (Davis, 1989; Venkatesh and Davis, 1996; Venkatesh and Davis, 2000; Venkatesh, Morris, et al., 2003) do not address the organisational context sufficiently. Their models concentrate on technology adoption in a non-mandatory environment. Furthermore they do not encompass resistance against a new technology. Hence these models cannot be used to analyse the acceptance and usage decision process within organisations. This thesis therefore aims at investigating the organisational dynamics evoked by the introduction of new technologies with regard to acceptance and usage. More precisely it answers the question, whether different organisation types exert varying influences on their members and produce different patterns of acceptance and usage. The groundwork to achieve this insight is the synthesis and extension of different models of technology acceptance and organisational governance. The resulting model describes the development dynamics within an organisation and model combines two perspectives. On one hand the individual level encompasses socio-psychological aspects and individual decision making processes. This perspective is based on the aforementioned theories of individual acceptance, which are extended with different fit theories (Goodhue and Thompson, 1995; Floyd, 1986; Liu, Lee, and Chen, 2011; Parkes, 2013). Furthermore the resistance to new technology is introduced into the analysis as another possible course of action (Patsiotis, Hughes, and Webber, 2012). The organisational perspective on the other hand embeds the individual acceptance and usage decision into a social context. The interaction between organisation members based on the observation of others and the internalisation of social pressure are introduced as determinants of acceptance and usage. Furthermore organisational governance structures moderate this social influence and specify its impact. The relationship between governance and social influence is elaborated through the application of system theory to the organisational context: Actors like change agents or management use governance media (Luhmann, 1997; Fischer, 2009) to intervene in the individual decisions. The effect of these governance media varies with certain attributes of the organisation. Different coordination mechanisms of organisational configurations (Mintzberg, 1979) provide a link to governance media and their connectivity to individual decision processes. In order to demonstrate the feasibility of model a simulation experiment is conducted in AnyLogic. The validity of the model was tested in a sensitivity analysis. The results from the experiment show a specific acceptance and usage pattern. The acceptance is dropping at first due to the initial frustration. It then recovers and is growing in a bounded manner. Since usage is mandatory in an organisation, it is enforced by the management. This leads to a rapid increase of usage at first and stabilises on different levels during the course of the simulation. It was also found that different organisation configurations produce varying outcomes. The bureaucratic organisation enforces the usage better than any other configuration, leading to a higher usage level. However it fails to produce acceptance. The adhocracy on the other hand reaches a higher acceptance level through mutual adjustment. Its downside is the lack of usage. Furthermore the behaviour is not predictable, which can either lead to mostly positive outcomes or the complete break-down of the diffusion process. The simulation shows that organisations have to decide during the introduction of a new technology whether they want high usage rates fast with the risk of failing in the long term or establish a self-enforcing and sustainable diffusion processes which requires more time to be effective.

