Technologieakzeptanz in Organisationen
Technology acceptance in organisations
- Der technologische Wandel stellt Organisationen vor die Herausforderung, Innovationen möglichst schnell produktiv zu nutzen und damit einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu erzielen. Der Erfolg der Technologieeinführung hängt stark mit der Schaffung von Akzeptanz bei den Mitarbeitern zusammen. Bestehende Ansätze wie die Diffusionstheorie (Rogers, 2003) oder das Technology Acceptance Model (Davis, 1989; Venkatesh und Davis, 1996; Venkatesh und Davis, 2000; Venkatesh, Morris u. a., 2003) widmen sich dem Organisationskontext jedoch nur am Rande. Ihre Modelle zielen auf die Übernahme einer Technologie in freier Entscheidung und im Marktkontext ab. Weiterhin beleuchten sie den Widerstand gegen Neuerungen nicht, welcher sich bei der verpflichtenden Übernahme bilden kann. Zur Untersuchung der Technologieeinführung und von Akzeptanzbildungsprozessen in Organisationen sind sie daher nur begrenzt nutzbar. Zur Untersuchung der Technologieeinführung und von Akzeptanzbildungsprozessen in Organisationen sind sie daher nur begrenzt nutzbar. Das Ziel dieser Arbeit ist es daher, den spezifischen Einfluss des Kontextes Organisation auf die Akzeptanz und das Nutzungsverhalten herauszuarbeiten. Konkreter soll die Forschungsfrage geklärt werden, welchen Einfluss unterschiedliche Organisationstypen auf die Akzeptanz- und Nutzungsdynamik innerhalb von Organisationen haben. Hierfür wird die Erweiterung und Synthese bestehender Modelle der Akzeptanzforschung um organisationsspezifische Attribute vorgenommen. Das resultierende Modell erfasst die dynamische Entwicklung innerhalb der Organisation und ermöglicht damit die Beobachtung des Wandels. Die Funktionsweise des entwickelten Modells soll in einem Simulationsexperiment demonstriert und die Wirkung unterschiedlicher Organisationsformen verdeutlicht werden. Das Modell vereint daher zwei Perspektiven: Die personale Perspektive fasst Akzeptanz als kognitiv-psychischen Prozess auf individueller Ebene. Dieser basiert auf den Kalkülen und Entscheidungen einzelner Personen. Zentral sind hierfür die Beiträge der Diffusionstheorie (Rogers, 2003) sowie das Technology Acceptance Model in seinen diversen Weiterentwicklungen und Veränderungen (Davis, 1989; Venkatesh und Davis, 1996; Venkatesh und Davis, 2000; Venkatesh, Morris u. a., 2003). Individuelle Faktoren aus unterschiedlichen Fit-Theorien (Goodhue und Thompson, 1995; Floyd, 1986; Liu, Lee und Chen, 2011; Parkes, 2013) werden genutzt, um diese Modelle anzureichern. Neben der Entwicklung einer positiven, förderlichen Einstellung muss jedoch auch die Ablehnung und das offene Opponieren gegen die Innovation berücksichtigt werden (Patsiotis, Hughes und Webber, 2012). Die organisatorische Perspektive hingegen sieht Akzeptanzentscheidungen eingebettet in den sozialen Kontext der Organisation. Die gegenseitige Beeinflussung basiert auf der Beobachtung der Umgebung und der Internalisierung sozialen Drucks. Dem steht in Organisationen die intendierte Beeinflussung in Form von Steuerung gegenüber. Beide Vorgänge formen das Akzeptanz- oder das Nutzungsverhalten der Mitarbeiter. Ausgehend von einem systemtheoretischen Organisationsbegriff werden unterschiedliche Steuerungsmedien (Luhmann, 1997; Fischer, 2009) vorgestellt. Diese können durch Steuerungsakteure (Change Agents, Management) intendiert eingesetzt werden, um den Akzeptanz- und Nutzungsprozess über Interventionen zu gestalten. Die Wirkung der Medien unterscheidet sich in verschiedenen Organisationstypen. Zur Analyse unterschiedlicher Organisationstypen werden die Konfigurationen nach Mintzberg (1979) herangezogen. Diese zeichnen sich durch unterschiedliche Koordinationsmechanismen aus, welche wiederum auf dem Einsatz von Steuerungsmedien beruhen. Die Demonstration der Funktionsweise und Analysemöglichkeiten des entwickelten Modells erfolgt anhand eines Simulationsexperiments mittels der Simulationsplattform AnyLogic. Das Gültigkeitsspektrum wird anhand einer Sensitivitätsanalyse geprüft. In der Simulation lassen sich spezifische Muster der Nutzung und Akzeptanzentwicklung nachweisen. Die Akzeptanz ist durch ein initiales Absinken und ein anschließendes gedämpftes Wachstum gekennzeichnet. Die Nutzung wird in der Organisation hingegen schnell durchgesetzt und verharrt dann auf einem stabilen Niveau. Für die Organisationstypen konnten unterschiedliche Effekte beobachtet werden. So eignet sich die bürokratische Steuerungsform zur Nutzungserhöhung, schafft es jedoch nicht, die Akzeptanz zu steigern. Organisationen, welche eher auf gegenseitige Abstimmung zur Koordination ausgelegt sind, erhöhen die Akzeptanz, jedoch nicht die Nutzung. Weiterhin ist die Entwicklung der Akzeptanz in diesem Organisationstyp sehr unsicher und weist einen hohen Schwankungsbereich auf.…
- Technological change is influencing organisations in their operation. It is used as a means to enhance productivity or to gain momentum on the market. The success of introducing new technologies into the organisation relies heavily on user acceptance. Existing explanations like the Diffusion of Innovation Theory (Rogers, 2003) and the Technology Acceptance Model and its extensions (Davis, 1989; Venkatesh and Davis, 1996; Venkatesh and Davis, 2000; Venkatesh, Morris, et al., 2003) do not address the organisational context sufficiently. Their models concentrate on technology adoption in a non-mandatory environment. Furthermore they do not encompass resistance against a new technology. Hence these models cannot be used to analyse the acceptance and usage decision process within organisations. This thesis therefore aims at investigating the organisational dynamics evoked by the introduction of new technologies with regard to acceptance and usage. This thesis therefore aims at investigating the organisational dynamics evoked by the introduction of new technologies with regard to acceptance and usage. More precisely it answers the question, whether different organisation types exert varying influences on their members and produce different patterns of acceptance and usage. The groundwork to achieve this insight is the synthesis and extension of different models of technology acceptance and organisational governance. The resulting model describes the development dynamics within an organisation and model combines two perspectives. On one hand the individual level encompasses socio-psychological aspects and individual decision making processes. This perspective is based on the aforementioned theories of individual acceptance, which are extended with different fit theories (Goodhue and Thompson, 1995; Floyd, 1986; Liu, Lee, and Chen, 2011; Parkes, 2013). Furthermore the resistance to new technology is introduced into the analysis as another possible course of action (Patsiotis, Hughes, and Webber, 2012). The organisational perspective on the other hand embeds the individual acceptance and usage decision into a social context. The interaction between organisation members based on the observation of others and the internalisation of social pressure are introduced as determinants of acceptance and usage. Furthermore organisational governance structures moderate this social influence and specify its impact. The relationship between governance and social influence is elaborated through the application of system theory to the organisational context: Actors like change agents or management use governance media (Luhmann, 1997; Fischer, 2009) to intervene in the individual decisions. The effect of these governance media varies with certain attributes of the organisation. Different coordination mechanisms of organisational configurations (Mintzberg, 1979) provide a link to governance media and their connectivity to individual decision processes. In order to demonstrate the feasibility of model a simulation experiment is conducted in AnyLogic. The validity of the model was tested in a sensitivity analysis. The results from the experiment show a specific acceptance and usage pattern. The acceptance is dropping at first due to the initial frustration. It then recovers and is growing in a bounded manner. Since usage is mandatory in an organisation, it is enforced by the management. This leads to a rapid increase of usage at first and stabilises on different levels during the course of the simulation. It was also found that different organisation configurations produce varying outcomes. The bureaucratic organisation enforces the usage better than any other configuration, leading to a higher usage level. However it fails to produce acceptance. The adhocracy on the other hand reaches a higher acceptance level through mutual adjustment. Its downside is the lack of usage. Furthermore the behaviour is not predictable, which can either lead to mostly positive outcomes or the complete break-down of the diffusion process. The simulation shows that organisations have to decide during the introduction of a new technology whether they want high usage rates fast with the risk of failing in the long term or establish a self-enforcing and sustainable diffusion processes which requires more time to be effective.…
|Author:
|Christof ThimORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-401070
|ISBN:
|978-3-95545-222-3
|Subtitle (German):
|ein Simulationsansatz
|Publisher:
|Gito Verlag
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Advisor:
|Norbert Gronau
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/07/12
|Release Date:
|2017/10/13
|Tag:
|Organisationsforschung; Technologieakzeptanz; soziale Simulation
organisation science; social simulation; technology acceptance
|Pagenumber:
|419
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht