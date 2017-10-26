Sustainability assessment of agro-bioenergy systems using energy efficiency indicators
- The sustainability of agro-bioenergy systems is dependent on many factors, some local or regional in implementation, some others global in nature. This study assessed the effects of often ignored local and regional factors (e.g. alternative agronomic factor options, alternative agricultural production systems, alternative biomass flows, alternative conversion technologies etc. The results from this study suggests that key to enhancing the energy efficiency (and by extension the sustainability) of agro-bioenergy systems is paying attention to local and regional factors such as biomass conversion technology, alternative agronomic factor options, alternative agricultural production systems and available biomass flows.