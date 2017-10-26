Schließen

Sustainability assessment of agro-bioenergy systems using energy efficiency indicators

  • The sustainability of agro-bioenergy systems is dependent on many factors, some local or regional in implementation, some others global in nature. This study assessed the effects of often ignored local and regional factors (e.g. alternative agronomic factor options, alternative agricultural production systems, alternative biomass flows, alternative conversion technologies etc. The results from this study suggests that key to enhancing the energy efficiency (and by extension the sustainability) of agro-bioenergy systems is paying attention to local and regional factors such as biomass conversion technology, alternative agronomic factor options, alternative agricultural production systems and available biomass flows.
Metadaten
Author:Oludunsin Tunrayo AroduduORCiD
Subtitle (English):energy efficiency assessment of agro-bioenergy systems
Advisor:Hubert Wiggering
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2017/09/18
Release Date:2017/10/26
Tag:agricultural production systems; agronomic factors; bioenergy; biomass; biomass flows; energy efficiency; local and regional factors; sustainability
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geoökologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo