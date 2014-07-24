Schließen

Spurensuche

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Heike StadlerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:11-100219329
URL:http://edoc.hu-berlin.de/18452/9719
DOI:https://doi.org/10.18452/9067
Parent Title (German):LIBREAS: Library Ideas 25 (2014)
Subtitle (German):Bibliothekarinnen, Berufsgeschichte, Sprache in Nachrufen : Ein Dialog
Publisher:Institut für Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaft der Humboldt Universität zu Berlin
Place of publication:Berlin
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2014/07/24
Year of Completion:2014
Release Date:2018/05/28
Volume:22
First Page:1
Last Page:7
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 02 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften / 020 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo